Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Featured in Tyre & Rubber Recycling Magazine

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its recent feature in the industry's leading international publication, Tyre & Rubber Recycling.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK: AWSL) is pleased to announce its recent feature in the industry's leading international publication, Tyre & Rubber Recycling. This recognition underscores AP&I's ongoing commitment to innovation and growth in the tire recycling sector.

The article, published in the August 21, 2024 issue, highlights the strategic appointment of Leo van Dongen as President of Next Generation Tire Recycling (NGTR), AP&I's wholly-owned subsidiary responsible for global operations.

https://www.tyreandrubberrecycling.com/articles/news/atlantic-power-and-infrastructure-appoints-leo-van-dongen/

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman & CEO of AP&I, commented: "The inclusion of our recent developments in such a prestigious publication is a testament to our progress and vision. The appointment of industry veterans like Mr. van Dongen reinforces our mission to expand globally while enhancing the environmental benefits we deliver. His expertise, experience, and network are already opening new avenues for our company and the sector as a whole."

For more details, please read the full article on Tyre & Rubber Recycling: Link to Article.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, is renowned for its strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion. This has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio-stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestations, a growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Melissa Jobmann

mjobmann@kbius.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com