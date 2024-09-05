ITsearch.com: Leading Technology Search Firm Ken Leiner Associates Names Brian Strosser as Founding Member of Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Leading technology search firm Ken Leiner Associates (KLA) announces the establishment of its advisory board, and names Brian Strosser as its founding member. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance and growth strategies to strengthen KLA's long-standing position as the market leader in talent acquisition for technology companies and channel partners focused on the U.S. Public Sector.

Brian Strosser, Advisory Board Founder, Ken Leiner Associates

"Brian is one of the most highly regarded professionals in the government sector of the technology industry," says KLA founder and President Ken Leiner. "He has an impeccable track record of helping companies grow and succeed, and an intimate knowledge of the public sector ecosystem, including technology vendors, VARs, distributors, FSIs and government customers. I'm honored to have Brian on board. I'm confident he'll be a great asset during this pivotal time in our industry."

With Strosser's +30-year career in leadership roles, he brings extensive industry experience and strong relationships across the technology community to KLA. He has held leadership roles with market leaders including Optiv (Optiv+ClearShark), TD Synnex (DLT Solutions), NetApp, Sun Microsystems, World Wide Technology, and GTSI Corp. He most recently served as president of ClearShark, where he led continued growth and the successful sale to Optiv in March of 2023.

"Hiring the right person has become the number one challenge for many companies," says Strosser. "I look forward to supporting Ken Leiner, Frank Munero and the entire team at KLA. I'm excited to help KLA's client companies grow. I'm also excited to continue supporting industry professionals to achieve their personal and professional goals from early career to retirement."

"With the critical importance of talent for all organizations," Strosser adds, "KLA is best positioned to help find the proper talent to drive innovation and improve productivity, ultimately enhancing the reputation, brand and competitive advantage for any technology company, solutions provider, value-added reseller or distributor focused on the U.S. Public Sector."

About Ken Leiner Associates: With the breakneck speed of advancing technology, organizations must rely more than ever on finding and hiring "A Player" top talent to stay competitive. Established in 1991, KLA's strong 30+ track record of success has earned the company its "trusted advisor" status as a leading search firm for technology companies in the U.S. Federal market. The company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, with team members in the mid-Atlantic region, the Northeastern seaboard, Florida, California, Colorado and Montreal, Canada. For years, KLA has consistently ranked as one of the top executive search and recruiting firms in Washington Business Journal's Book of Lists. Visit ITsearch.com for more information.

