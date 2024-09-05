New vice president of clinical affairs and board of directors member will support advancement of eLym System therapy for acute decompensated heart failure

WhiteSwell, a company pioneering a new paradigm in the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), today announced the appointments of Ric Cote to its board of directors and Sergio Shkurovich as vice president of clinical affairs.

Ric Cote brings over three decades of experience in the medical device industry to the board. He is currently the CEO of Channel Medsystems, where he leads a team committed to empowering women to take control of their health. Prior to this role, he was executive vice president of global sales and business development for Conceptus, which was acquired by Bayer in 2013. Earlier in his career, he oversaw sales and marketing at Influence Medical, which was acquired by AMS in 2000.

Sergio Shkurovich joins WhiteSwell with more than 20 years of experience in clinical strategy and execution. He previously led clinical research programs for V-Wave, Medtronic and St. Jude Medical. During his career, Sergio has been intimately involved with pursuing therapies to manage heart failure, including implantable pressure sensors and interatrial shunts. At V-Wave, he led the development of the RELIEVE-HF study, a rigorous RCT evaluating the safety and efficacy of interatrial shunting. He earned his Ph.D. and an MBA from Northwestern University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ric Cote and Sergio Shkurovich to our team. They bring a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to WhiteSwell," said Eamon Brady, WhiteSwell CEO. "Sergio's deep clinical knowledge and strategic vision, paired with Ric's extensive industry expertise, will significantly strengthen our leadership team and our capabilities as we develop our therapy to enhance tissue decongestion by supporting the lymphatics in order to improve outcomes for patients with ADHF."

About WhiteSwell

WhiteSwell is a patient-focused company dedicated to improving treatment of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), a primary cause of repeat hospitalization and emergency room visits. A privately held company, WhiteSwell is headquartered in Galway, Ireland. For more information visit www.whiteswell.com.

