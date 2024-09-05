--Green Street Continues to Grow, Expanding Its Global Product Suite with Comprehensive and Granular Property-Level Data, News and Events in Infrastructure--

Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, has acquired IJGlobal, part of the Delinian Group leading provider of data, news, and events covering all aspects of the international infrastructure and energy finance industry. IJGlobal is Green Street's fifth acquisition since 2020, and it follows the May 2024 acquisition of Locatus a Netherlands based provider of independently sourced retail data and analytics in the Benelux region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905220824/en/

Green Street, the leading provider of Commercial Real Estate intelligence, acquires IJGlobal, a comprehensive infrastructure company that includes a data platform, global news, and industry leading events/awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"IJGlobal is committed to being the market's most comprehensive source of infrastructure intelligence with a global presence across North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia, and its great talent and reputation for providing top-quality objective insights make a strong fit for Green Street. IJGlobal's deep coverage of infrastructure accelerates our commitment to expanding property-level data and analytics across sectors and geographies and dramatically strengthens our increasing coverage of the infrastructure sector on a global basis," said Jeffry Stuek Jr., Green Street's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to integrate these capabilities to provide our clients with industry leading insight."

For more than 17 years, IJGlobal has been delivering the market's most comprehensive infrastructure intelligence through a database of 55,000+ transactions, 41,000+ assets, and 3,400+ funds. Their team of experts publishes more than 40 stories a day to inform financial structure, policy, pricing, and key market players, helping customers manage risk and identify leads. They also track and celebrate key infrastructure and energy industry achievements through a multitude of annual Events and Awards that connect the market and accelerate deals. IJGlobal services a wide range of customer segments including financial advisers and lenders, legal advisers, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), institutional investors, project sponsors, and infrastructure funds, among others.

Commenting on the sale, Andrew Pinder, Chief Executive Officer of Delinian, said, "In line with our continued strategy of 'invest, grow and divest' for each of our portfolio companies, we are delighted that Green Street represents such a great fit for IJGlobal. It offers the business an exciting opportunity to further expand its depth and reach of infrastructure insights, data and events, with access to resources and expertise within a broader property-level data and analytics ecosystem. We wish the IJGlobal team every success as they now transition to Green Street."

For more information, visit the IJGlobal website or Green Street website.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For nearly 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit https://www.greenstreet.com.

About IJGlobal

IJGlobal is a single source of data, intelligence and analysis covering all aspects of the international infrastructure and energy finance industry. IJGlobal delivers news, transaction and investor/fund data, and events for global infrastructure to market participants worldwide, and through a comprehensive database that encompasses all infrastructure transaction participants, exclusive daily news, live League Table rankings, and more. IJGlobal is headquartered in London and was founded in 1997. For more information, please visit https://hub.ijglobal.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905220824/en/

Contacts:

Green Street Media

media@greenstreet.com