EARTHDAY.ORG ANNOUNCES THE GLOBAL THEME FOR EARTH DAY 2025: Our Power, Our Planet RenewableEnergyNow

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global organizer of Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, announces the global theme for Earth Day 2025: Our Power, Our Planet.

2025 marks the 55th anniversary of EARTH DAY, and to honor this milestone, we are inviting our one billion supporters in 192 countries to unite behind renewable energy, with the goal of tripling the global generation of clean electricity by 2030. We urge everyone to explore smart energy choices for their families and to advocate for an expedited and rapid deployment of renewables from local and national governments, industries, and businesses.

Renewable energy comes from replenishable sources, like the sun, which do not produce greenhouse gasses and therefore do not drive climate change. It is energy that ends our reliance on fossil fuels and the damage they cause to both our environment and human health.

"For years we have been fed the lie that only fossil fuels can power the planet, that is not true," said Denis Hayes, the organizer of the very first Earth Day, and Board Chair Emeritus of EARTHDAY.ORG. "By the 2030s , the largest source of electricity generation on the planet will be solar power."

Renewable energy represented 25% of the electricity generated in the United States alone in the first 6 months of 2023, with some researchers predicting that within ten years, renewable energy could account for 90% of US energy needs. We have the technology to meet our global energy needs with clean, affordable, renewable power from solar, wind, geothermal, tidal and hydro resources - all of which can be stored using batteries and fuel cells.

Forty-nine nations already generate more than half of their electricity from solar, wind, water, and geothermal resources, including Canada, Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand, Brazil, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Iceland obtains a full 99.99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

By 2035 energy needs in countries such as the US can be met by renewable sources, 365 days a year , which is why we are calling for renewable energy generation, globally, to be tripled by 2030.

"We need people power to support the big switch to renewable energy," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EDO. "We encourage everyone to talk to your local mayor, boss, neighbors, community leaders, and local and national legislators, to explore and to champion switching to renewables."

Grassroots power has always driven positive change - from the civil rights movement to advances in gender equality and Indigenous rights. The 20 million people who marched on Earth Day in 1970 sparked the modern environmental movement, leading to cleaner air, water, and wildlife protections. In 2024, EARTHDAY.ORG's campaign for a reduction in global plastic production helped to win U.S. government support.

"Switching to renewables also represents a humanitarian revolution - for the first time in human history, we have a path to provide virtually unlimited, low-cost energy for everyone," said Aidan Charron, Associate Director, Global Earth Day. "Improving the lives of billions of people around the world."

3.8 billion people do not reach the Modern Energy Minimum (MEM), meaning their per capita electricity usage is under 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), which is the threshold for mitigating poverty. Renewable energy can transform this situation, improving living standards and enhancing health outcomes. For example, cutting greenhouse gas emissions slashes the health risks associated with climate change, such as heatwaves, floods, and the spread of infectious diseases. Reduced air pollution decreases respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, including asthma and strokes.

Renewable energy is not only cleaner and healthier - it represents a huge economic opportunity and will create 14 million new jobs globally. In 2023 renewable energy, worldwide, was worth $1.21 trillion and is projected to grow 17.2% annually from 2024 to 2030.

"This presents an enormous opportunity for entrepreneurs, industries, and those seeking well-paying careers." said Tom Cosgrove, Chief Creative and Content Officer, EDO. "We acknowledge that our enthusiasm for clean energy faces challenges from well-funded misinformation campaigns - but by championing renewable energy in 2025, we can meet that challenge head on."

"Change can be daunting, but we must move away from our dependence on fossil fuels and embrace a sustainable future," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "Join us in making 2025, EARTHDAY.ORG's 55th anniversary, the year of Our Power, Our Planet."

MORE INFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE: OUR POWER, OUR PLANET HERE

RENEWABLE ENERGY BRIEFING DOCUMENT HERE

About EARTHDAY.ORG: EARTHDAY.ORG 's founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, EARTHDAY.ORG has mobilized over one billion people annually on Earth Day, and every day, to protect the planet. Each year we set the theme for Earth Day globally, with over one billion supporters observing Earth Day in 192 countries. EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community worldwide.

Media inquiries, quotes, bios/headshots, interview requests to our press team:

Sarah Davies, davies@earthday.org , +1 240 463 1341 (Washington DC)

Terran Fielder, fielder@earthday.org , +1 661 444 4436 (Washington DC/California)

Please feel free to use, repost and share our resources from our website EARTHDAY.ORG . Please just credit EARTHDAY.ORG as it helps us continue to spread our message and grow the movement.

If you are interested in working with us on organizing Earth Day events and building partnerships, please reach out to Aidan Charron, our Associate Global Director, Earth Day, at charron@earthday.org.

If you are interested in supporting our 55th Anniversary initiatives, please reach out to our Development Team at sponsorship@earthday.org. We look forward to working with you.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155792/Earthdayorg_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/earthdayorg-announces-the-global-theme-for-earth-day-2025-our-power-our-planet-renewableenergynow-302238278.html