Leading SAP Gold Partner in Benelux relies on xSuite for accounts payable invoice processing and archiving from the cloud with a focus on SAP S/4HANA (cloud) transformation

Flexso (turnover >€80 million) headquartered in Kontich/Belgium is xSuite's new partner in Benelux. An agreement to this effect was signed at the end of June 2024. The SAP Gold Partner and strategic end-to-end SAP implementation partner employs over 500 SAP consultants, operates in over 50 countries and has offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Austria.

Flexso and xSuite have already delivered multiple joint SAP customer projects. Now this strategic collaboration has been expanded significantly. In the area of incoming invoice processing and electronic archiving in SAP, Flexso will be recommending xSuite's cloud technologies and will distribute, implement and support the manufacturer's solutions.

New e-invoicing obligations will also apply in Belgium as of 1 January 2026. The new xSuite eDNA (electronic Document Network Adapter) cloud solution is a new e-invoicing platform that serves as a reliable gateway to the world of e-invoicing across national borders. It accepts a wide variety of e-invoice formats and converts them into an easy-to-process, standardized format. In a later version, it will also be able to create electronic invoices for dispatch.

Raf Alexander, Managing Partner of Flexso: "Through this partnership, we can offer our customers a high-quality solution for incoming invoices. The functionalities, user-friendliness of the platform, and the expertise of xSuite provide real added value for our customers. It's a future-proof solution, fully ready for customers in their transition to S/4HANA and the SAP Cloud."

Hans Willems, Managing Director, xSuite Benelux: "Like us, Flexso specializes in accounts payable processes, with a particular focus on SAP S/4HANA. They, too, develop on the SAP Business Technology Platform and offer support and managed services for their customers. This skill set makes Flexso the ideal partner to help us consistently strengthen our presence on the Benelux market and beyond."

"For over 20 years, Flexso has been a strategic partner to SAP customers in the Benelux and more than 50 other countries and has been supporting them in their roadmap for innovation, creating modern ways of working with SAP," adds Andreas Nowottka, Managing Director at xSuite Group. "This exceptional approach perfectly aligns with xSuite's solution portfolio. We look forward to working together in the future and appreciate the opportunity to share our expertise to help companies make their financial processes more efficient."

About Flexso

Since 2004, Flexso has been helping organizations to 'run simple' by implementing smart, powerful SAP solutions for a wide range of business lines. The company is passionate about innovation, driven by results, and strongly believes in the power of people. By combining the best solutions and the best people, they make SAP solutions even greater. That's why they have achieved steady growth year after year. Today, Flexso employs over 500 dedicated SAP consultants.

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

