Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") announces assay results from the exploration drilling at targets in the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold Project (the "Project") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Table 1: 2024 Exploration Drilling Highlights - Last Chance Zone (See Figures 1, 2, & 4):

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Last Chance MGH24-535 1.10 g/t Au over 74.00 m (incl. 2.06 g/t Au over 29.60 m) Last Chance MGH24-536 1.27 g/t Au over 22.60 m

"g/t Au": grams per tonne gold; "m": metres

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR stated: "We intersected significant mineralization in the western portion of the Last Chance Zone, located at the western end of the Tower Gold Project. These results indicate the potential to expand known mineral resources both westward and at depth, justifying future drilling in the Last Chance Zone."

Tower Gold Project Drilling - Golden Highway Exploration Targets (See Figures 1, 2, & 4)

STLLR has identified several high-potential exploration targets in the Golden Highway area of the Project (See Figure 1 for the Drill Location Map). These targets are located outside of the known mineralization and drilling will test either the potential extensions of the known mineralization or areas where the geological interpretation appears favourable for new gold discoveries.

Last Chance Zone

The Last Chance Zone, part of a 5 km-long northern shear corridor extending west from the Project along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"), consists of intercalated ultramafic and tholeiitic basalt rocks that are associated with the Windjammer North and Discovery Deposits. Drill holes MGH24-535 and MGH24-536 targeted a magnetic low anomaly based on new interpretations of mineralization controls. The drilling intersected cross-cutting structures hosting gold-bearing quartz veins that may have been missed in previous drilling.

Windjammer Central Infill Drilling

Windjammer Central is a continuation of the Windjammer Deposit located immediately north of the regional Banded Iron Formation, hosted in Timiskaming-age, clastic sediment-hosted stacked quartz veins. The mineralization is bound to the north by the mafic to ultramafic units associated with the Discovery Deposit. Holes MGH23-347 and MGH23-348 were part of the 2023 infill drilling program. These results successfully confirmed wide intervals of near surface mineralization at the Windjammer Central Deposit. These holes will be included in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project.

Windjammer North

Windjammer North is located within the North Corridor volcanics of the northern branch of the DPFZ. Gold mineralization is associated with pyrite-rich, white-to-light grey quartz-carbonate veins, hosted by massive to brecciated ultramafic metavolcanics altered to a green fuchsite-carbonate assemblage. The latest results intersected mineralization and require further interpretation.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/222212_a5aff1f7f4517a4c_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Last Chance Zone - Exploration Results Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/222212_a5aff1f7f4517a4c_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Windjammer Central - Infill Drilling Results Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/222212_a5aff1f7f4517a4c_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Last Chance Zone - Exploration Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/222212_a5aff1f7f4517a4c_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Windjammer Central - Infill Drilling Cross Section "C-D" Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/222212_a5aff1f7f4517a4c_005full.jpg

Table 2: Exploration Drilling Intercepts

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Windjammer Central MGH23-347 51.00 107.00 56.00 0.57 31.92 Windjammer Central including 51.00 63.00 12.00 1.09 13.08 Windjammer Central MGH23-348 42.60 106.15 63.55 0.77 48.93 Windjammer North MGH24-531 395.00 397.00 2.00 1.51 3.02 Windjammer North and 412.00 418.00 6.00 0.84 5.04 Windjammer North MGH24-532 34.00 36.00 2.00 1.41 2.82 Windjammer North and 78.00 84.00 6.00 0.54 3.24 Windjammer North and 337.90 341.00 3.10 0.68 2.11 Windjammer North and 565.00 571.00 6.00 1.23 7.38 Windjammer North MGH24-533 235.00 249.00 14.00 0.43 6.02 Windjammer North MGH24-534 No Significant Intervals Last Chance MGH24-535 219.00 293.00 74.00 1.10 81.40 Last Chance including 220.40 250.00 29.60 2.06 60.98 Last Chance and 310.20 326.00 15.80 0.55 8.69 Last Chance and 591.00 593.00 2.00 1.99 3.98 Last Chance MGH24-536 161.45 180.00 18.55 0.67 12.43 Last Chance and 187.80 210.40 22.60 1.27 28.70 Last Chance and 249.00 254.70 5.70 0.63 3.59 Last Chance and 261.85 267.30 5.45 0.45 2.45 Last Chance and 282.00 306.00 24.00 0.31 7.44

Note: All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths.

Table 3: Exploration Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination End of Hole Depth (m) Windjammer

Central MGH23-347 572229.651 5370872.207 330.96 75.12 -61.05 111.00 Windjammer

Central MGH23-348 572142.769 5370902.802 329.97 75.27 -61.20 150.00 Windjammer

North MGH24-531 573355.198 5371321.064 362.58 27.01 -51.97 699.00 Windjammer

North MGH24-532 573375.463 5371530.666 355.95 27.08 -51.99 600.00 Windjammer

North MGH24-533 572801.137 5371697.691 355.57 29.17 -50.08 504.00 Windjammer

North MGH24-534 572928.681 5371931.987 358.05 28.94 -50.03 552.00 Last Chance MGH24-535 566700.700 5369000.000 326.20 27.08 -52.17 801.00 Last Chance MGH24-536 566944.900 5369069.800 323.90 28.10 -51.96 600.00

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion of the known mineralization at the Tower Gold Project and Colomac Gold Project, the discovery of new gold mineralization, the timing of the release of the assay results, the goals, synergies, strategies, opportunities, profile, mineral resources and potential production, project timelines, prospective shareholding, integration and comparables to other transactions, the future financial or operating performance of STLLR and STLLR's mineral properties and project portfolios, the advancement of the Tower Gold and Colomac Gold Projects, long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects and exploration upside of the land packages. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.