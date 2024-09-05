Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Secures First Multisystem Orders for Sonoma Ultra-High-Power Systems to Support Volume Production Test and Burn-in of AI Processors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received its first multisystem customer orders for its Sonoma ultra-high-power system for volume production test and burn-in of artificial intelligence (AI) processors. This customer is a large-scale data center hyperscaler delivering computing power and storage capacity to millions of individuals and organizations worldwide.

These initial orders are for six Sonoma systems, configured for production testing of ultra-high-power AI devices and include turnkey application-specific burn-in modules with active liquid-based conductive temperature control per device. These systems will ship from Aehr's high-volume production facility in Fremont, California over the next six months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We're thrilled to have received these initial volume production orders for the Sonoma ultra-high-power semiconductor packaged part test and burn-in system. Sonoma is part of a new product line of ultra-high-power test solutions tailored for AI accelerators, graphics and network processors, and high-performance computing processors. These solutions offer significant technological and commercial advantages over other available solutions, and they are part of the portfolio we gained through our recent acquisition of Incal Technology. The additional capabilities and resources from this combination have been well received as we engage with Incal's customers, many of whom are leaders in the AI industry.

"We see immense potential to expand this business significantly, and this combination positions us strongly to seize opportunities in the rapidly growing AI semiconductor market. Incal's world-class system hardware and software architecture and strong customer loyalty complement Aehr's global sales and support infrastructure and high-volume manufacturing capabilities. We believe we can help our customers quickly meet the growing demand for high-power semiconductors globally. Additionally, Aehr brings R&D expertise, technological innovation, and financial resources to enhance and accelerate the development of new solutions to meet customer needs."

Alberto Salamone, former CEO of Incal and now Executive Vice President of Aehr's package part burn-in business, stated, "We are excited to see the acceptance of the Sonoma ultra-high-power system designed for the production burn-in needs of the AI market. This system allows for full traceability of devices and their electronic serial numbers, and for maximization of efficiency of the load/unload process with no movement of heavy burn-in boards. These factors are crucial in a production environment. We are also ecstatic to be able to serve our customers better from a manufacturing as well as a customer service viewpoint with our new combined infrastructure.

About the Sonoma Ultra-High-Power Production Burn-in System

The Sonoma has advanced testing functionality at the "Device Under Test" (DUT) level for substantially lower cost and high performance using state-of-the-art technology. Features include:

3200 Watts of electrical power available power per Distribution Tray with active liquid cooling and thermal control on up to 4 DUTs per Tray

Up to 22 independent power Distribution Trays for Burn-In-Module (BIM) mounting

Up to 88 Independent controlled Liquid cooled High-Power sites

128 I/O Bidirectional Channels/BIM

32 ADC/BIM for monitoring

Up to 32 Programmable Low-Power supplies/BIM

4 to 8 Programmable core High-Power supplies/BIM

Up to 16 Programmable 200A Core Power supplies per BIM

Reduced footprint of only 50? x 50?

Liquid to Air Cabinet cooling & Liquid to Liquid DUT cooling

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

