Medisafe Unleashes Omni-Channel Revolution for Life Sciences Companies: Elevates Patient Engagement Across Every Platform

Suite of expansive solutions delivers even more access to patients at the right time in the right way to drive outcomes

Medisafe today unveiled a game-changing expansion of its omnichannel digital platform, setting a new standard for patient engagement and retention across the pharmaceutical landscape. Patients can now seamlessly interact with digital solutions through text, web, mobile apps, wearables, and tablets-no longer confined to a single app or portal.

"At Medisafe, we empower patients to drive outcomes," said founder and CEO Omri Shor. "Our platform is the only one that enables pharma to build a holistic digital patient support strategy on top of it, regardless of the channel, the partners ecosystem to integrate, or the patients' personas."

Medisafe's industry-leading omnichannel solution ensures:

Care Continuity: Patients can manage medications, appointments, measurements, and documents across multiple platforms, all in perfect sync.

Complete Reach: Engage 100% of your pharma brand ecosystem-from full hub support teams to light-touch patients.

Secure Compliance: Consolidate your digital efforts under one SaMD-enabled, PDURS-ready and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 compliant platform while ensuring consistent brand messaging and reporting aligned with pharma protocols.

100% On Time, on Budget: Benefit from ongoing enhancements driven by data-informed design decisions that meet patient and brand team needs-delivered on time and within budget.

With 41% of patient advocates identifying engagement and retention as top challenges, Medisafe leverages AI and behavioral insights from over 50 billion data points to craft tailored engagement strategies that meet individual patient needs with precision.

"Our solution allows brand teams to scale and grow patient support strategies with the right message at the right time," Shor added, highlighting that 7 out of 10 Medisafe users engage with the platform daily, rivaling social media usage rates.

This announcement comes as health tech adoption surges, with global digital health solutions projected to grow at over 20% CAGR through 2033 . As the FDA prepares to finalize new PDURS guidelines , Medisafe is poised to lead in providing compliant, proven patient engagement solutions.

For more information on how Medisafe is revolutionizing patient engagement and delivering value to pharma partners, visit medisafe.com.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health to drive outcomes, while providing real-time intelligence from a database of 50B+ data points. By combining advanced technology with behavioral science, Medisafe's multiple options support patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 13M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution, which is also ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

