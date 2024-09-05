IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC's Massachusetts Division Completes Final Contract Work

IBC's Beryllium Alloy Division Discontinues Operations as IBC Shifts to a Potential Expansion of its Indiana-Based Copper Alloys Business

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces that its Massachusetts-based beryllium-aluminum alloy facility has successfully completed all work on its final production contracts and has discontinued operations.

IBC is now focused on growing its Copper Alloys division in Franklin, Indiana and anticipates that the discontinuation of its beryllium-aluminum alloy based Engineered Materials ("EM") division will expand free cash flow. IBC's remaining operating division -- Copper Alloys -- has enjoyed a favorable trend in revenues and gross profit since October 2022, much of which is attributable to the consolidation of its operations in one plant.

The Copper Alloys division operates a vertically integrated copper alloy production facility in Indiana, which takes raw material through foundry, forge, and rough and final machining. Since navigating the market disruptions of the COVID pandemic, consolidating three copper alloy plants into one facility in 2022, and completing construction of its modernized and expanded production facility in Franklin, Indiana. in 2022, the division has increased revenue, improved its gross profit and gross margin.

"This strategic shift in our business focus is the right thing to do and comes at the right time, especially as demand for copper and copper alloys continues to strengthen, a trend that is reflected by strong demand, with worldwide copper production up over 25% over ten years, and strong prices," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of IBC. "With our modernized and expanded copper alloy production facility in Indiana fully operational, we see significant upside to expanding the copper business further."

As previously announced on April 25, 2024, the Company's decision to discontinue EM's operations was driven primarily by insufficient long-term demand for cast beryllium-aluminum alloy products and the resulting continuing losses. EMC's history of net losses depleted available working capital for the Copper Alloys division at a time when demand for copper alloy products was growing. The Company expects to incur a charge to operations in respect of the Massachusetts plant closure and is negotiating with suppliers and its landlord to minimize such costs.

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as ingot castings and custom forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

The Company has presented revenue and gross profit amounts for the Copper Alloys operations as they are indicative of how the ability of the Copper Alloys business to generate a contribution has improved since 2020. The Company does not believe it is possible to estimate with any accuracy what the profitability of IBC would have been in prior periods without the EM division. The historical results presented do not necessarily provide an indication of expected future results.

