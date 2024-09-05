Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the pricing and availability of the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for the Canon EOS R camera system.

Originally announced in October 2023, this lens was first released concurrently for L-Mount, Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X Mount, and is now available for Canon RF Mount. This compact, versatile zoom is a perfect partner for the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary which was released for Canon RF Mount in June 2024. The new lens will be available through authorized retail partners in late September 2024 for a retail price of $659.

This is the world's smallest and lightest F2.8 zoom lens designed for APS-C format mirrorless systems*. On the Canon system, the lens covers a 16-28.8mm (35mm equivalent) focal range, with a fast F2.8 constant aperture. Paired with the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, this duo of lenses covers a 16-80mm (35mm equivalent) range with the same bright F2.8 maximum aperture, with a combined weight of under 550g (19.5 oz.)

* As an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October 2023 by SIGMA.

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary uses an aspherical concave lens with a large polarization ratio and high refractive index in the first group, reducing the number of elements in the first group and shortening the overall length. Additionally, a new push-on petal type hood has been developed. Thanks to the new structure with a spring and lever which is not utilized by any other manufacturer, the hood has been made both thinner and smaller, which also contributes to the overall compactness of the lens.

The optical design of the lens delivers a short 11.6cm (4.6 in.) minimum focusing distance and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 at the wide end, allowing for close-up photography with pleasing background separation. The optical design also minimizes focus breathing, and the autofocus system delivers swift, quiet AF during both still and video use.

Thanks to its high optical quality and compact size, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens is an excellent choice for travelers, adventure photographers, vloggers, and family photographers who want great image quality when paired with today's leading lightweight crop-sensor cameras on multiple platforms.

Learn more at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/10-18mm-f2-8-dc-dn-c

Launch schedule of SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the launch schedule of SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/222167_a481d8cc74121a57_001full.jpg

Supplied accessories: LENS HOOD LH706-02, FRONT CAP LCF-67 III, REAR CAP LCR II

New Mount: Canon RF Mount

Launch date: September 26, 2024

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

SIGMA SIGMA1018mmF28Contemporary SIGMAContemporary SIGMADCDN SIGMARFMount

Create expressive images on the go with the world's smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C cameras*.

* As an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October, 2023 by SIGMA.

[ Long-awaited Canon RF Mount addition ]

SIGMA's APS-C size mirrorless dedicated zoom lens, the 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, will now be available for the Canon RF Mount. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance, and high-quality SIGMA zoom lenses in native mount on their Canon RF Mount system even more.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports Servo AF and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

* Available on supported cameras only.

Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary to Canon RF Mount.

[ Features ]

Large-aperture, ultra-wide-angle zoom with expressive imaging capabilities

By utilizing unique optics which have been designed to correct lens aberrations, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary produces images that are sharp across the entire image.

Extremely compact and lightweight

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the world's smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C cameras*1, with a length of 62.0mm, a maximum diameter of phi72.2mm, and a weight of 270g*2. The lens can be carried around with ease or attached to an APS-C mirrorless camera and a gimbal to create an ultra-portable video setup.

*1 As an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October, 2023 by SIGMA.

*2 The values are for Canon RF Mount.

Ideal for landscapes, travel, video and online content creation

With ultra-wide focal length, portable body and razor-sharp optics, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the perfect portable option for landscape, travel, interior and street photography. It also boasts impressive video capability owing to its bright F2.8 aperture, which makes it well-suited to shooting in low-light environments and creating a shallow depth-of-field. The ultra-wide angle-of-view is ideal for hand-held vlogging that requires the capture of both the subject and the environment.

[ Key Specifications ]

The following specifications are for Canon RF Mount:

Lens Construction: 13 elements in 10 groups

(3 FLD, 1 SLD and 4 aspherical lenses)

Angle of view (APS-C): 106.6° (W) - 73.4° (T)

Number of diaphragm blades: 7 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22

Minimum focusing distance: 11.6cm (W) - 19.1cm (T) / 4.6in. (W) - 7.6in. (T)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4 (W) - 1:6.9 (T)

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions (Max. Diam. x Length): 72.2 x 62.0mm / 2.8 x 2.4 in.

Weight: 270g / 9.5 oz.

[ Product Barcode ]

Product NameBarcode

Canon RF Mount: 0085126 207724

[ Accessories: Supplied ]

LENS HOOD LH706-02: 0085126 941093

FRONT CAP LCF-67 III: 0085126 929473

REAR CAP LCR II (Canon RF Mount): 0085126 941468

[ Accessories: Optional ]

SIGMA WR PROTECTOR 67mm: 0085126 930943

SIGMA PROTECTOR 67mm: 0085126 931070

SIGMA WR UV FILTER 67mm: 0085126 930684

SIGMA WR CIRCULAR PL FILTER 67mm: 0085126 930813

[ Information ]

SIGMA Corporation: https://www.sigma-global.com/

SIGMA Global Network: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/corporate/world-network/

SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary product information:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c023_10_18_28/

SIGMA Canon RF Mount special page:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/contents/sigma_rfmount_lenses/

[ About SIGMA Corporation ]

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with dozens of award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222167

SOURCE: Sigma Corporation of America