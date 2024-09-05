84% of B2B marketers believe AI makes personalization possible, a critical factor for driving pipeline and revenue growth

To help companies deliver experiences that exceed customer expectations and drive pipeline and revenue growth, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), released findings from its latest research report, "Personalization in the AI Era." The study reveals that AI is rapidly becoming essential for B2B marketing and sales teams to deliver personalized experiences at scale, with nearly 9 in 10 planning to use AI for personalization efforts.

"Every company knows it's mission-critical to deliver personalized experiences to achieve ongoing pipeline growth, but the truth is that few have the technology, resources and expertise to do so especially at scale," said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. "Our research demonstrates that AI is key for personalization to become reality. That's why we have made personalization a key pillar of our innovation roadmap, helping sales and marketing teams engage the audiences most important to their business in a highly targeted, intelligent and impactful way to drive pipeline and revenue growth."

The report highlights the growing importance and impact of personalization in B2B marketing, including:

Personalization is now a standard practice Only 1% of B2B marketers are not doing any personalization.

Only 1% of B2B marketers are not doing any personalization. AI is a key enabler for personalization 84% of marketers believe AI makes personalization more attainable.

84% of marketers believe AI makes personalization more attainable. AI adoption for personalization is widespread - 88% of marketers plan to use AI to help with their personalization efforts.

88% of marketers plan to use AI to help with their personalization efforts. Engagement-based personalization is a significant opportunity to differentiate Only 35% of B2B marketers personalize based on engagement data, demonstrating the opportunity for marketers to unlock new ways to segment audiences.

Only 35% of B2B marketers personalize based on engagement data, demonstrating the opportunity for marketers to unlock new ways to segment audiences. Personalization is key to unlocking pipeline and revenue growth 54% of marketers believe that personalization will accelerate pipeline and help close deals faster.

To get more insights, download the report "Personalization in the AI Era: What B2B Marketers Need To Know and What They Should Do," here.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

