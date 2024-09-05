Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. Spanning many popular focal lengths in a single fast-aperture zoom, this is an exciting addition to the product line.

The SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art is a surprisingly compact, full-frame, wide-angle to telephoto zoom lens with a fast constant aperture. Available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount, this lens covers several popular focal lengths from 28mm to 105mm, including the very popular 85mm focal length for portraiture, remaining at F2.8 through the entire range.

Featuring HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) autofocus, and optical performance that lives up to the standard of Art line lenses, the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art joins SIGMA's selection of fast-aperture zoom lenses in the Art line, offering photographers and videographers a variety of premium standard zoom options depending on their personal style. Like the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art and the 28-45mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, the new 28-105mm F2.8 includes a lockable aperture ring with click/declick function, as well as two AFL buttons and a zoom lock switch. Additionally, the dust- and splash-resistant design and water-and oil-repellant coating on the front element makes it suitable for shooting both stills and video in inclement weather.

A minimum focusing distance of 15.8 inches (40cm) at all focal lengths, and maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1 at the telephoto end add to the versatility of this new zoom lens. This lens also features a rounded twelve-blade diaphragm, which helps to keep the large-aperture unit as small as possible.

Measures have been taken to minimize changes in optical performance due to differences in zoom and focus positions, including the use of a difficult-to-process large-diameter FLD glass in the first group to suppress aberrations in each group. In addition, the use of 5 aspherical lens elements has enabled the lens to achieve both a wide zoom range of 28mm to 105mm and a large-aperture of F2.8, while reducing its overall size.

By thoroughly reducing the weight of each part, the lens is kept under 2 pounds while achieving both a wide zoom range and an F2.8 aperture. The lens barrel near the mount is made of magnesium rather than aluminum, ensuring rigidity while reducing the weight of these parts alone by two-thirds. The lens will retail for $1,499 and will be available in late September 2024.

Learn more at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/28-105mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a.

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras | Compatible with full-frame cameras

A | Art

SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art

Beyond Standard.

Constant F2.8 aperture across a versatile 28-105mm zoom

Superb portability thanks to a weight of less than 1kg

Professional features, fast AF and excellent build quality





Supplied accessories: CASE, LENS HOOD LH878-07, FRONT CAP LCF-82 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch date: September 26, 2024

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

Harness the power of this versatile and portable F2.8 optic with an extended 28-105mm focal range - a standard zoom that goes well beyond standard.

The SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art is not just another standard zoom lens. With a powerful wide-angle to medium telephoto focal length and a bright F2.8 aperture throughout, this full-frame mirrorless zoom combines outstanding optical performance, superb build quality and a range of pro-grade features to make it one of the most versatile optics on the market for mirrorless systems.

The lens is built to tackle a huge range of subjects and situations, from expansive low-light landscapes to portraits with big, beautiful bokeh, and thanks to SIGMA's latest optical technology and the use of large diameter elements including FLD, SLD and five aspherical elements, it is able to do so with superb clarity and sharpness. This allows the lens to deliver exceptional versatility without compromising on optical quality. The lens also includes high-speed AF with HLA technology, a rugged dust- and splash-resistant structure, and various functions such as an aperture ring, all packed into a compact and lightweight body weighing less than 1kg, making it an exceptional all-round choice for both stills and video.

[Key Features]

1. Constant F2.8 aperture across a versatile 28-105mm zoom

Many conventional zoom lenses which have a reach up to 105mm do not offer a constant F2.8 aperture, usually dropping to F4 at the long end. But the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art delivers the same impressive light-gathering and depth-of-field benefits across the whole focal range. The lens offers all of this along with extremely high optical performance thanks to the thorough suppression of optical aberrations within each lens group. And with its outstanding close-focusing capability when zoomed in, macro-style results are also possible.

A versatile F2.8 aperture perfect for portraits and low light

With its fast aperture across the whole focal range, the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art is a true workhorse lens that can be used for almost any type of photography. Scenic photographers can shoot wide-angle landscapes, using the F2.8 aperture for low-light scenes and twilight urban views, while the middle focal lengths tackle dimly lit documentary and street subjects, allowing shutter speeds one stop faster than comparable lenses. At the long end, popular portrait focal lengths from 85mm and 105mm, combined with the F2.8 maximum aperture, produce a shallow depth-of-field that will isolate a subject impressively against large and beautiful bokeh.

Fill the frame with superb close-up performance

Achieving a minimum focus distance of just 40cm across its entire zoom range, the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art can get you closer to your subject, filling the frame with detail and texture. At its 105mm setting, this creates a very useful maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1 for powerful macro-style results.

Superior optical performance across the full zoom and focus range

The SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art operates without compromise, suppressing aberrations very effectively within each lens group, and throughout the entire zoom and focal range. This ensures the lens has a consistent performance even with such a long zoom range. This is thanks to the lens's premium optical design, which includes two FLD, one SLD and five aspherical elements, the first grouping of which uses a large-diameter 66.4mm element that is extremely difficult to produce and only available thanks to SIGMA's advanced manufacturing technology at its sole production base in Aizu, Japan.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Using advanced simulation technology, flare and ghosting have been largely eliminated, ensuring that the lens renders rich, high-contrast results in all conditions. In addition, SIGMA's Nano Porous Coating and Super Multi-Layer Coating have been applied to further suppress flare and ghosting.

Minimal focus breathing

Vital for filmmakers who demand consistent framing, the lens has been designed to keep focus breathing to a minimum. This ensures that any changes to the angle-of-view due to focus shift are minimized across the entire zoom range, ensuring natural-looking focus pulls when recording video, and easier image alignment when focus stacking.

2. Superb portability thanks to a weight of less than 1kg

Standard zooms should be small and light enough for all-day hand-held shooting, so the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art has been designed with portability in mind. It combines five aspherical elements effectively in place to shorten the overall length, and a magnesium-alloy construction around the mount, keeping the weight of the lens to less than 1kg. This ensures the lens has superb portability similar to shorter standard zoom lenses, while providing a wider zoom range.

Excellent optical performance in a streamlined body

By using five aspherical elements in its optical construction, SIGMA has succeeded in significantly shortening the lens's total length without any compromise to sharpness and image quality. This advanced configuration was only made possible by continuous technological innovation and cutting-edge manufacturing processes at SIGMA's sole production base in Aizu, Japan.

Smarter design means lower weight

Constant F2.8 zoom lenses can be heavy, but by optimizing the design and materials of each part of the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, SIGMA has achieved a remarkably light weight of less than 1kg. The use of magnesium-alloy rather than aluminum for the lens barrel around the mount has reduced the weight of these parts alone by two-thirds, while ensuring rigidity.

3. Professional features, fast AF and excellent build quality

In addition to high-speed AF delivered by its linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art packs in a range of features that help deliver the best possible results in every shooting situation. These include a dust- and splash-resistant structure and water- and oil-repellent coating, as well as a zoom lock switch, a de-clickable aperture ring, AFL buttons and the focus ring for easier handling including shooting with MF.

A linear motor HLA for rapid and accurate AF

The lens incorporates a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) that delivers a maximum drive speed, ensuring responsive, precise and smooth AF. With its high level of quietness, the motor also provides noise-free video capability.

An aperture ring for improved ergonomics

For quick changes to exposure, or a more traditional way of shooting, the lens is equipped with a dedicated aperture ring, allowing the user to change aperture via the lens if preferred. An aperture ring click switch is a useful tool for film-makers, and a lock switch helps ensure the aperture ring is not knocked out of its setting accidentally.

Two AFL buttons* for added customization

Located on the side and on top of the barrel, two customizable AFL buttons can easily be reached in either horizontal or vertical shooting positions, ensuring more ergonomic handling.

* Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera.

Zoom lock switch to keep the zoom ring secure

The lens is equipped with a zoom lock switch that holds the zoom mechanism in place at its wide end, preventing it from extending unintentionally under its own weight when carried. The lock can be released by the switch, or by turning the zoom ring for a faster and more flexible workflow.

Weather-resistant structure for challenging conditions

The lens has a dust- and splash-resistant structure* that keeps it free of contaminants in harsh outdoor environments. The front element also features a water- and oil-repellent coating that helps keep it clean in adverse shooting conditions.

* The structure is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Petal-type hood

A dedicated petal-shaped hood is supplied. A locking mechanism is provided for secure attachment.

[ Additional Features ]

Lens construction: 18 elements in 13 groups (2 FLD, 1 SLD, 5 aspherical elements)

Inner focus system

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Compatible with Lens Aberration Correction

* Only cameras that are compatible with the function are allowed to use this function. Also, the items that can be corrected may vary depending on the camera, or automatic correction may be performed.

* On a camera that allows selecting ON/OFF for lens aberration correction, set the various aberration corrections to ON (AUTO) from the camera menu.

Supports DMF and AF+MF

Compatible with AF assist (for Sony E-mount only)

Nano Porous Coating

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Water- and Oil-Repellent Coating (front element)

Aperture ring

Aperture ring click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

AFL button (2 locations)

* Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera.

Focus Mode switch

Zoom Lock switch (Locks at wide end)

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only)

* Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system.

* Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system. Dust- and Splash-Resistant Structure

* The structure is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Petal-type hood with lock LH878-07

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA's proprietary MTF measuring system

12-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Mount Conversion Service available

"Made in Aizu, Japan" craftsmanship

[ Key Specifications ]

The following specifications are for L-Mount.

Lens Construction: 18 elements in 13 groups (2 FLD, 1 SLD, 5 aspherical) Angle of view: 75.4 - 23.3° Number of diaphragm blades: 12 (rounded diaphragm) Minimum aperture: F22 Minimum focusing distance: 40cm / 15.8 in. Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.1 at f=105mm Filter size: 82mm Dimensions (Max. Diam. x Length): 87.8 x 157.9mm / 3.5 x 6.2 in. Weight: 995g / 35.1 oz.

[ Product Barcode ]

Product Name Barcode L-Mount: 0085126 636692 Sony E-mount: 0085126 636654

[ Accessories: Supplied ]

LENS HOOD LH878-07: 0085126 941475 FRONT CAP LCF-82 III: 0085126 930028 REAR CAP LCR II (L-Mount): 0085126 937256 REAR CAP LCR II (Sony E-mount): 0085126 929879

[ Accessories: Optional ]

SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 for L-Mount: 0085126 878696 SIGMA WR CERAMIC PROTECTOR 82mm: 0085126 931834 SIGMA WR PROTECTOR 82mm: 0085126 930974 SIGMA PROTECTOR 82mm: 0085126 931100 SIGMA WR UV FILTER 82mm: 0085126 930714 SIGMA WR CIRCULAR PL FILTER 82mm: 0085126 930844

