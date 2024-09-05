Zero Networks platform recognized for blocking lateral movement to mitigate ransomware, reducing the impact of credential sharing, shadow IT, social engineering, and gaps in network access control

Zero Networks, a leading provider of zero trust security solutions, is a proud finalist in the 2024 SC Awards program. For 27 years, the SC Awards have stood the test of time as one of the cybersecurity industry's most reputable and coveted award programs. As a finalist in a brand-new category, Best Insider Threat Solution, Zero Networks is redefining how modern microsegmentation enables organizations to prevent and defend rather than detect and respond to cyber attacks.

As described by the SC Awards, solutions evaluated for this category help cybersecurity teams reduce the impact of credential sharing, accidental data exposure, risky shadow IT, social engineering, lateral movement and network access control. Since 2019, Zero Networks has effortlessly blocked lateral movement for organizations of all sizes, and owns the patent for an innovative MFA-powered approach to network segmentation that protects east-west traffic.

"As the pioneer of network-layer multi-factor segmentation, we are committed to delivering a solution that is easy to deploy and effective in stopping lateral movement. Both SC Media and our customers recognize the stark differences between legacy solutions and our innovative approach to segmentation, differences that finally make the promise of microsegmentation a reality," said Scott Coffey, VP of Global Sales, Zero Networks.

Over the past 6 months, Zero Networks has significantly enhanced its platform, releasing an identity segmentation solution, strengthening its Remote Procedure Call (RPC) Firewall offering, and expanding its segmentation capabilities for operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. Zero's product roadmap reflects the company's commitment to innovatively blocking ransomware and challenging yesterday's way of solving open networks.

"Ease of deployment and solution management are among our platform's core strengths, which allows our customers to realize the benefit of fully automated zero trust segmentation and remote access in 30 days," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and co-founder, Zero Networks. "Legacy microsegmentation solutions simply can't achieve the advanced speed and breadth of segmentation that Zero can with our agentless architecture, automated policy creation, and patented MFA-based segmentation."

The winners of the 2024 SC Awards categories are expected to be announced in September. In the meantime, watch our customers discuss how Zero Networks fully segments a network in 30 days with no headaches and no professional services required. Additionally, a recent Technical Evaluation, conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), details how Zero Networks delivers operational expense savings of up to 87% against legacy solutions.

To learn more about Zero Networks or to request a demo, please visit: zeronetworks.com.

About Zero Networks

Founded in 2019, Zero Networks is a simple, fully automated platform for zero trust segmentation and remote access. Zero Networks' microsegmentation offering is automated, agentless and MFA-powered to stop lateral movement and block ransomware. The Identity Segmentation solution provides unprecedented control of admin and service accounts, to enable the principle of least privilege. And the advanced ZTNA solution allows an enterprise to securely connect employees and vendors to its network, without compromising speed or performance. Offered on a single platform and user interface, Zero Networks is making true Zero Trust architecture a reality for enterprises of any size. For more information, please visit www.zeronetworks.com.

