LSEB Creative Corp. Announces Expansion Plans for Lauren Bentley Swimwear

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company") is pleased to share updates regarding the intended expansion of its brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear (LBS), following the release of its second collection. The brand is currently in the research and design stages of expanding its beachwear category, with an emphasis on versatile, high-quality pieces.

Lauren Bentley Swimwear intends to introduce cover-ups such as sarongs, a quintessential element of women's beachwear wardrobes. This versatile item is currently being developed by the brand's design team with the help of supply and manufacturer partners. Additional cover-ups and new product categories are entering the research and design stages.

These steps further solidifying Lauren Bentley Swimwear's vision to become a comprehensive beachwear lifestyle brand. While these category expansions are an exciting development, the brand is aiming for a release in Spring 2025, though no definitive timeline has been established. As with all Lauren Bentley Swimwear offerings, the brand remains committed to prioritizing quality throughout the meticulous design, development, and sourcing processes.

"The gradual expansion of our product line is a natural progression for the Lauren Bentley Swimwear brand," said Lauren Bentley, CEO of LSEB Creative Corp. "We are passionate about offering timeless, quality pieces that meet the high expectations of our customers, which will take time and focus. We are incredibly excited to venture into new categories and provide even more options for our clientele."

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp (OTC PINK: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion, with a commitment to excellence and creativity.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

