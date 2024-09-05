Argentina's Secretariat of Energy has increased the self-consumption limit under net metering from 2 MW to 12 MW to expand the country's renewable energy capacity. From pv magazine LatAm Eduardo Javier Rodriguez Chirillo, Argentina's secretary of energy, has signed Resolution No. 235/24. The new resolution raises the maximum size limit for self-consumption projects under net metering from 2 MW to 12 MW. The document states that "users who are self-sufficient within these limits, will be able to inject their surpluses in an amount equivalent to the category that corresponds to them. " The new ...

