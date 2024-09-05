The global winner will receive substantial prize from Lineage and invite to a six-month, executive-led incubator program to help kick start their business

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) (the "Company"), the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced additional details of its flagship competition, the Food Chain Innovation Challenge, including members of the judging panels as well as the grand prize.

The challenge of creating impactful solutions for food waste comes at a critical time, as the severely food-insecure population is expected to hit nearly a billion people by 2028. Lineage's global competition invites students and startups to pitch their innovative technologies or data solutions that address postharvest food waste.

The Food Chain Innovation Challenge will take place in three major locations: London on November 14, and Amsterdam and San Francisco both on November 19. Students, startups and other relevant candidates interested in participating can submit their applications online until September 30.

During each event, participants will present solutions aimed at mitigating food waste to an esteemed regional judging panel. Judges will select a regional winner, who will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize and a spot in the grand final event on December 2. One winner will then be chosen to receive the $50,000 grand prize and an invite into a six-month, executive-led incubator program tailored to their unique business goals.

London

The London event will take place on November 14, 2024, at The Science Museum. Lineage's Regional Vice President, Clare Walters, will join a panel of distinguished judges including Simon Millard, Director of Food at FareShare; Harriet Lamb, CEO of WRAP; and Paul Randle, from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leaders at Cambridge University. To support the aspiring innovators, ReLondon and FoodCycle are also partnering with the Food Chain Innovation Challenge to provide valuable insights and coaching as applicants refine their pitches.

Amsterdam

The Amsterdam event will take place on November 19, 2024, at The NEMO Science Museum. Lineage's European President, Harld Peters, will join a panel of distinguished judges including Toine Timmermans, Director of Samen Tegen Voedselverspilling; Enno Masurel, Professor Doctor of Sustainable Entrepreneurship at the Free University Amsterdam; and Esteban Arriaga, CEO of FEBA (European Food Banks Federation).

San Francisco

The San Francisco event will take place on November 19, 2024, at the California Academy of Sciences. Lineage's Global Chief Operations Officer Jeff Rivera will join a panel of distinguished judges, including Angel Veza, Capital, Innovation, Engagement Senior Manager at ReFED; Danielle Todd, Founder and Executive Director at Make Food Not Waste; and Michael Wara, Director, Climate and Energy Policy Initiative at Stanford's Woods Institute for the Environment and Senior Director, Policy at the Sustainability Accelerator within the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage, said: "Lineage is constantly looking at how we improve the global management of food storage, transportation and distribution. Beyond our own operational improvements, the Food Chain Innovation Challenge is a platform for us to support the industry's most promising talent and innovations. By collaborating, we can develop solutions that not only address food waste but also promote sustainable practices for the long term."

Jeff Rivera, Global Chief Operations Officer at Lineage, added: "Despite producing enough food to feed the planet, hundreds of millions of people face food insecurity every day. At Lineage, we're dedicated to transforming the food supply chain to eliminate waste and feed the world. The Food Chain Innovation Challenge exemplifies this mission, and we're excited to highlight new solutions and innovations while supporting these entrepreneurs' journeys to turn their ideas into reality."

At the events, participants will be asked to pitch their existing ideas across four specific areas: reducing food waste, food preservation techniques, access to nutritious food and data-driven insights and analytics.

If you're interested in participating, apply here. For a glimpse into the 2023 Hackathon, the predecessor to The Food Chain Innovation Challenge held in Amsterdam, watch this video. Also, hear insights from last year's winner to get inspired and understand the impact of winning this prestigious challenge.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84 million square feet and approximately 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world. Learn more at onelineage.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905272650/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Christina Wiese

Public Relations Manager

cwiese@onelineage.com

734-608-1855