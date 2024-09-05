TCL Europe Unveils the Game-Changer Flagship TV X11H Series at IFA 2024, the first TCL QD-Mini LED TV featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen

When beautiful picture meets beautiful sound, TCL is raising the bar of premium home theater experience.

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL is redefining premium home theater at IFA 2024, by introducing its latest flagship QD-Mini LED TV X11H Series to European audience. It is not only the TV of the best picture quality in 2024, but also the first TCL QD-Mini LED TV in the market featuring audio by Bang & Olufsen, to create an immersive audio-visual experience. The TCL X11H Series will be available to select global markets and please stay-tuned for more information in the upcoming months.

Next Generation Display Technologies for Groundbreaking Visual Performance

Since the first Mini LED TV launched back in 2019, TCL has been leading in that technology. X11H's new QD-Mini LED technology is the latest evolution and it can deliver incredible peak brightness of 6500 nits when they are needed. That level of performance will faithfully reproduce the look and feel of the brightest things people experience in real life, all while watching a TV.

The TCL X11H Series also offers 4K HDR Premium 6500, providing unparalleled clarity and colour accuracy. Supporting advanced HDR formats like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, this TV brings out the full potential of 4K resolution, offering sharper images and richer contrasts. For people who demand the highest picture quality, the X11H Series ensures that every frame is a visual masterpiece.

Not only does the new flagship give people everything they need to experience favorite movie or video game like never before, but also it has the edge to give people the best gaming experience out there.

This TV also offers TCL's 240Hz Game Accelerator, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Certification and a collection of responsive gameplay features, such as 144Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, Game Master Pro 3.0 and TCL Game Bar.

Immersive Audio That Fills the Room

Sound quality is just as crucial as picture quality, and the TCL X11H Series excels in both.

The X11H Series features a comprehensive 6.2.2 acoustic solution featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen as part of TCL's partnership with this world-renowned audio brand.

The Bang & Olufsen team worked closely with the TCL acoustic design teams throughout the product development to ensure every single note is as clean and pure as possible, exactly as the artist intended. Whether it's for movies, gaming or music, consumers will be able to maximise their immersive experience; never missing a word of dialogue, a beat of the action or detail from a relaxing soundscape.

To deliver this beautiful sound, the final audio experience has been tested, tuned, and approved by the very same acousticians who are known for creating the world-renowned Bang & Olufsen products. This audio system also includes Enhanced Dialogue Mode and BeoSonic technology, allowing users to customise their sound profiles to suit any content type.

This partnership represents the first step in a long-term collaboration to transform audio experiences across the TCL portfolio.

"This partnership opens up significant opportunities for both brands. By collaborating, we are bringing sound experiences to TCL's customers, elevating the overall product experience," said Duncan McCue, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. "At the same time, this is further proof of our commitment to expanding our licensing partnerships business".

"We're enthusiastic about the potential for this partnership to grow", said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL EUBG, "By further integrating Bang & Olufsen's expertise, we hope to push the boundaries of home entertainment, potentially exploring more advanced sound systems and innovative features that bring an enhanced experience to our users. At TCL, we are committed to evolving and delivering the best of technology and design to our consumers."

Smart TV Features for a Seamless Viewing Experience

Powered by Google TV, the TCL X11H Series offers more than just superior picture and sound. It's also a hub for all your entertainment needs. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with just your voice. Access a vast range of streaming apps and enjoy personalised content recommendations, making it easier than ever to find and enjoy your favourite shows and movies.

Designed for Modern Living

The TCL X11H Series is as much a statement piece as it is a technological marvel. Its bezel-less design and adjustable stand make it versatile enough to fit any living space, while its slim profile and wall-mounting options provide a sleek, modern aesthetic. Whether mounted on the wall or placed on a stand, the X11H Series enhances the look of any room while delivering top-tier performance.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

About Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.

Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 1100 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

