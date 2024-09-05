Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A0Q4KV | ISIN: US8342EP1070 | Ticker-Symbol: RJO
Berlin
05.09.24
14:05 Uhr
0,695 Euro
+0,010
+1,46 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario CEO to Present at HC Wainwright 26th Annual Investment Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report CEO Chris Herald will provide a live presentation at the 26th Annual Global HC Wainwright conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 12:30 pm Eastern Time. In addition to a strategic overview of Solitario, Mr. Herald plans to give a more detailed overview of the company's drilling program at its Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota. Solitario expects to receive final assays for its first three Golden Crest core holes late next week. For more information on the conference, please click HC Wainwright.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold. The project area is located in a safe jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 150-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce, and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.1% (excluding options) of the Company's 81.6 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.3 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President & CEO: 303-534-1030; ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

