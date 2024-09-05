Anzeige
05.09.2024
GreenMoney Journal: Powering a Sustainable Future With Clean Energy Credit Union

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / GreenMoney Journal

By Nicole Burford, Clean Energy Credit Union

As the impacts of climate change become more evident, the urgency to transition away from fossil fuels is clear. Investing in renewable energy is crucial for the future of our planet, yet it remains a challenge for many. Clean Energy Credit Union is poised to change that narrative. Our not-for-profit model focuses on making clean energy affordable and accessible to a wide range of people across the country by providing an attainable entry point for individuals to invest in the clean energy movement with a low minimum deposit. This innovative approach advances sustainability and democratizes access to renewable energy investing.

Our Bold Mission -- At the heart of Clean Energy CU lies the vision to create a world where everyone can participate in the clean energy movement. We are making this vision a reality by:

  • Making it easier for everyone to afford clean energy and energy saving products and services by offering clean energy loans with amazing terms.

  • Making it easier for everyone to invest in the clean energy movement by offering federally insured checking accounts, savings accounts, and clean energy CDs whereby the deposits are solely used to help others pursue their clean energy and energy saving projects.

Clean Energy CU operates as a not-for-profit financial institution, enabling us to prioritize the needs of members. This unique structure allows the credit union to offer competitive interest rates on clean energy loans, high dividends on share accounts including 3.5% interest on rewards checking, and minimal fees.

The credit union's mission isn't just about dollars and cents - it's a commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and a sustainable financial future.

Read Nicole's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/powering-a-sustainable-future-with-clean-energy-credit-union

=====

