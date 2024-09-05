Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (FSE: F2C) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Goss as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company.

Brian Goss has worked in the mining industry for over 20 years as an Entrepreneur, Executive, Director, and Geologist, specifically in precious, base, and energy metals exploration. He is the founder and President of Rangefront Mining Services, an exploration and geology contracting company with offices across the western United States and Canada, that caters to a large spectrum of clients in the mining and exploration industries. Mr. Goss currently holds Director positions at Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR), Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB), and Starmet Ventures Inc. (CSE: STAR). Mr. Goss holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Geology from Wayne State University in Michigan.

Brian Goss replaces Matthew Schwab, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Schwab has also stepped down as a Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Schwab for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Kraken Energy Corp.:

Kraken Energy Corp. is an energy company advancing its portfolio of high-grade uranium properties in the Unites States. The Company is advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada which is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property. The past-producing Garfield Hills Uranium Property covers 1,238 ha (3,060 acres) and is located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Kraken Energy has also staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 1,044 ha (2,580 acres)and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine. The Company has entered into an option agreement to earn 75% of the Harts Point Uranium Property. The Harts Point Uranium Property covers 2,622 ha (6,480 acres) and is located 49 km (30 miles) northwest of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our plans for exploration at the properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine can be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

