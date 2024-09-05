Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Peter Jonathan (PJ) Murphy has been appointed as Chairman and Director of the Company.

PJ Murphy is a highly experienced investor with a proven track record of success in the junior mining sector, the broader equity markets, and real estate. With over 25 years of management experience in the healthcare and real estate sectors, Murphy brings exceptional leadership, management skills, and a vast investment network to the team. He has led multiple successful transactions in the real estate and private sector, showing expertise in identifying value investments and working to maximize their potential. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from McGill University, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Dalhousie University.

Chairman and Director, PJ Murphy states: "As the new Director and Chairperson, I look forward to working with the executive, technical, and advisory teams to advance the two excellent projects in the Company's portfolio. With the La Estrella coal project in Colombia on the verge of extracting the revenue generating bulk sample, and all 6 drill holes showing significant porphyry mineralization at the Alotta Project, it's an exciting time to be joining the company. I am dedicated to help guide the Company toward a future defined by integrity and responsibility to drive economic growth and unlock shareholder value."

Issuance of Options

The Company also announces the issuance of an aggregate of 2,500,000 options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company (the "Options"). Each Option allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (the "Shares") upon the terms and conditions of the applicable agreement. 2,300,000 of the Options were issued to insiders of the Company and 200,000 of the Options were issued to a consultant of the Company. All of the Options are exercisable over a five-year term expiring September 4, 2029 at a price per Share of $0.48.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company holds a 40% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

