Ocean Capital, a leading innovator in Georgia's real estate market, is excited to announce that the final phase of sales for its flagship developments, Ocean Vake Park and Ocean Sky Residences, is now underway. These projects, which have been developed in strategic phases, are nearing completion, with limited apartments remaining for prospective buyers.

Nearing Completion with Phased Development

Ocean Vake Park and Ocean Sky Residences have progressed in carefully planned phases, ensuring that each aspect of these luxury developments is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards. As the final phase of construction is underway, Ocean Capital is focused on delivering top-tier residences to Tbilisi's growing demand for luxury and eco-conscious living spaces.

Limited Availability for Buyers

With the completion date approaching, Ocean Capital is nearing the final sale of its planned apartments. The overwhelming demand for these properties reflects the company's success in offering residents modern living spaces near Tbilisi's iconic Vake Park and Mziuri Park. Potential buyers now have a limited opportunity to secure their place in these prestigious developments before the remaining units are sold out.

A New Chapter for Tbilisi Real Estate

These final sales mark an important milestone for Ocean Capital, reinforcing its position as a leader in Tbilisi's real estate sector. With both Ocean Vake Park and Ocean Sky Residences set to redefine luxury living in the capital, the company's phased approach to development has ensured that each project enhances the architectural landscape while providing residents with eco-friendly, technologically advanced homes.

Looking Ahead

As the final sales phase concludes, Ocean Capital is preparing to hand over these state-of-the-art properties to residents by the end of the year. The successful completion of these developments will not only signify a new chapter for Tbilisi's urban environment but also for the company's continued growth and influence in the region's real estate market.

