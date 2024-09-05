Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Issuer: Svenska Nyttobostäder AB merges with ALM Equity AB (publ)

With reference to the press release published by Svenska Nyttobostäder AB on September 2, 2024, the issuer of bonds will merge with ALM Equity AB (publ). As of September 6, 2024, the following bond loan issued by Svenska Nyttobostäder AB will therefore change issuer to ALM Equity AB (publ). ISIN code will remain unchanged. New issuer name: ALM Equity AB (publ) ISIN code: SE0016797799 New long name: ALM-SECURED-2021-2024 New short name: ALM-005 New trading code: ALM-005 Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244598