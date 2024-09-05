Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2024 14:46 Uhr
99 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Issuer: Svenska Nyttobostäder AB merges with ALM Equity AB (publ)

With reference to the press release published by Svenska Nyttobostäder AB on
September 2, 2024, the issuer of bonds will merge with ALM Equity AB (publ). 

As of September 6, 2024, the following bond loan issued by Svenska
Nyttobostäder AB will therefore change issuer to ALM Equity AB (publ). ISIN
code will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name:  ALM Equity AB (publ) 
ISIN code:     SE0016797799     
New long name:   ALM-SECURED-2021-2024
New short name:  ALM-005       
New trading code: ALM-005       



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244598
