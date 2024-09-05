Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2024 14:46 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Custom Basket Forwards (CBF) - support for up to 1000 constituents (262/24)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) has
decided to increase the maximum number of constituents in a CBF basket that can
be requested for trading and clearing. The new maximum number of constituents
will be 1000 1), from currently 200. This change will go live in production
environment as of September 9, 2024. 

 For members wishing to test in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing), the
basket TBN025 and related forward contracts are currently available. The basket
TBN025 has 995 constituents, both European and U.S. stocks. The related forward
contracts listed in test are TBN0254U (expiry on 2024-09-23) and TBN0254X
(expiry on 2024-12-23), with trading and settlement in DKK. 



For further information concerning this notice, members may contact their
respective Nasdaq account manager or product manager Tomas Körberg, telephone
+46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets




1) = after the initial listing, the number of constituents could exceed 1000 as
a result of certain corporate events, such as spin-offs.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244597
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.