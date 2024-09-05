Downloadable and on-demand apps for accurate prediction of material behavior

Asahi Kasei Engineering Corp. (AEC) has launched a cloud-based CAE solution platform, offering highly precise apps to predict crash and impact behavior of polymers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905728893/en/

Conceptual diagram of the CAE solution platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the adoption of polymer materials in automobiles and other products increases, precise simulation of material behavior will contribute to enhanced product design and to significantly reduced costs and time for material and application development. In recent years, cloud-based high-performance computing (HPC) is being increasingly used throughout various industries. As a result, the on-demand use of computer aided engineering (CAE) software installed in cloud HPC as software as a service is also becoming more common in the material development process.

As a manufacturer of technical polymers, Asahi Kasei has provided comprehensive, high precision support for its customers' product design and development through CAE technical service focused on engineering plastics. Leveraging this expertise, AEC, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, further extends its CAE-related service by launching the cloud-based "CAE Solution Platform," offering various apps that can be easily downloaded and used by customers worldwide.

Highly accurate fracture prediction application

The apps offered on the platform include the downloadable and highly accurate polymer material fracture prediction model "i-LUPE." Microscopically, amorphous polymer materials have a structure in which molecular chains are intricately entangled. When an impact or other force is applied to this material causing significant deformation, the molecular chains are stretched, resulting in the formation of voids and fibrils (bundles of molecular chains). When these so-called crazes grow, the polymer material fractures.

By focusing on crazes, "i-LUPE" accurately predicts and reproduces possible fractures in the polymer.

Supporting mapping tool

As a supporting app to "i-LUPE," the CAE solution platform offers an on-demand mapping tool specifically focused on anisotropic materials such as fiber-reinforced resins. This tool converts fiber orientation data into "i-LUPE" material property lists, which are used as reference for selecting the optimal material for specific applications, enabling an accurate visual representation of deformation behavior of fiber-reinforced resins.

To register for Asahi Kasei Engineering's CAE solution platform, please visit: caesolution.asahi-kasei.co.jp/public/en/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905728893/en/

Contacts:

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com