American Society of Administrative Professionals Acquires "All Things Admin" Training Website to Bolster Educational Offerings for Members

The digital integration will provide members access to thought leadership and resources from industry expert Julie Perrine

The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP), the largest international association for executive assistants and business operations professionals, will expand its vast collection of online educational resources through an acquisition of All Things Admin, a provider of professional digital training, resources, and guidance for administrative professionals worldwide. Effective September 5, 2024, All Things Admin will operate under the ASAP brand name, and members of both organizations will have access to training content by the All Things Admin founder and CEO Julie Perrine via the ASAP website.



Following a long career as an executive assistant, Perrine founded All Things Admin in 2009 to offer accessible and affordable career education to administrative professionals around the globe. As a trainer, author, and advocate for the administrative profession, Perrine's thought leadership aims to build and strengthen professional assistants' work relationships and help them become assets to their executives and organizations. The integration of her training resources will offer ASAP members in-depth education on topics including best practices in processes and procedures, improving critical skills, leadership, productivity, and more.



"As a leader in career education for administrative professionals, we look forward to integrating Julie's premier thought leadership into our existing portfolio of in-person and online training," said Meggan Kilmurry, event director at ASAP. "We are continuously seeking acquisition and partnership opportunities that will provide our members with critical learnings and insights that create career paths and support their advancement. We are confident that this joining with All Things Admin will enhance the profession's training experience."



As part of the integration, Perrine will join ASAP as a consultant, where she will assist with content generation and the enhancement of the organization's educational content and programs.



"ASAP's mission to provide innovative and strategic career growth support to administrative professionals worldwide perfectly aligns with the vision that has driven All Things Admin for the past 15 years," said Perrine. "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine our strengths and further advance the profession by fostering a collaborative and resource-rich environment for administrative professionals globally."

About ASAP

At 97,000+ members and growing, the American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the leading global association for the administrative profession. The Portland, Maine-based organization was founded in 2005 as a resource and community for members seeking to navigate the ever-evolving business climate and develop the skills they need to advance their careers. ASAP provides the latest role-specific training and its own online certification program, Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence (PACE). ASAP also produces the annual Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) and EA Ignite training events. For more information, visit www.asaporg.com.

