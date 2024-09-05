HMR Plan: HMR and Profile Plan Unite to Provide Enhanced Health and Weight-Loss Solutions

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / HMR Plan, a leading provider of weight-loss solutions since 1983, is excited to announce the completion of its strategic merger with Profile Plan, a renowned provider of health and weight-loss solutions. This union brings together two industry leaders, both committed to science-based weight-loss and long-term maintenance solutions, to offer customers an even more comprehensive range of health and weight-loss options.

HMR Logo

"The successful completion of this merger is the result of integrating the strengths of HMR and Profile Plan, aligning our brands to offer an enhanced suite of tools, resources, and personalized coaching under the HMR banner," says Ryan Niparts, CEO of HMR Plan.

As of July 1, 2024, Profile Plan and HMR now operate under the HMR brand. The merger combines Profile Plan's personalized approach to one-on-one coaching with HMR's proven weight-loss and lifestyle-change program, including group coaching and self-directed options as well as HMR's Premier Program for Weight Management, offered exclusively by providers and health systems. By merging the strengths of both brands, they provide members with the most effective and reliable health and weight-loss solutions to help achieve all wellness objectives through a continuum of coaching options.

Renee James, VP of Consumer Services at HMR, expresses excitement in the benefits this merger has provided to its members. "By joining forces, we have created a truly comprehensive offering by integrating the best practices and programs of both companies. We now offer a wider range of treatment options, a more personalized approach, and an unwavering commitment to helping our members achieve their health and weight-loss goals."

All members have been informed of their newly available treatment options, including access to HMR clinic locations nationwide and the enhanced at-home program, which now includes one-on-one coaching, group coaching, and self-directed weight-loss and long-term maintenance programs. The at-home program available on HMR's website also now provides access to GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

HMR is enthusiastic about its future and looks forward to providing an unparalleled combination of expertise and resources to guide individuals on their health and weight-loss journeys.

About HMR

HMR Plan is a weight-loss and lifestyle-change program that offers structured meal plans and behavior-modification coaching. It includes meal-replacement options, physical activity, and healthy-eating plans, and uses a phased approach to support long-term healthy-lifestyle changes. The HMR program has been shown to be effective in producing significant weight loss and improving health outcomes for hundreds of thousands of customers over four decades, in weight-loss centers and through its at-home program. To learn more about how HMR's programs can support your weight-loss journey, visit www.hmrprogram.com. Healthcare providers, visit www.hmrprogram.com/for-professionals.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Niparts, CEO, HMR Plan

Ryan.Niparts@HMRprogram.com

(716) 510-3316

SOURCE: HMR Plan

