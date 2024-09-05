krescent: Kassidy Allen Named Winner of Future Texas Business Legend Scholar Award

The Texas Business Hall of Fame proudly announces Kassidy Allen as the distinguished recipient of the prestigious Future Texas Business Legend Scholar Award. Kassidy, a rising senior at Texas Christian University, has been recognized for her exceptional leadership and dedication to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in her community.

Kassidy Allen

Kassidy Allen, president of Krescent Foods





"Krescent is poised to disrupt the world of prepared meals in a way that will truly add good to the communities it serves," said Annie Cowden, director of the BNSF Neeley Leadership Program at TCU. "What makes krescent unique is its founder, Kassidy Allen, who lives every day through the lens of the students krescent will serve. Through krescent, Kassidy has grown from a college kid facing issues finding safe food to a collaborative, confident, and innovative CEO. While Kassidy had to consider the availability of safe food options when selecting where to attend college, future students will be able to consider all institutions, thanks to krescent. Kassidy took a problem from her everyday college life and used it to catapult a true entrepreneurial vision."

Kassidy Allen, double majoring in marketing and entrepreneurship with a leadership minor and consultative sales certificate, has made significant strides in her field. She is the co-founder of Krescent Foods, a company dedicated to helping college-aged students with food allergies 'eat safely' and 'live freely.' Through her leadership, Krescent Foods is developing innovative solutions to ensure safe and accessible dining options for students with dietary restrictions, significantly improving their quality of life.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive the Future Texas Business Legend Scholar Award," said Kassidy. "This recognition motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of my own business, to strive for excellence in everything I do, and to make a meaningful difference for others who share life-threatening food allergies as I do. I am grateful for the support of the Texas Business Hall of Fame and look forward to contributing to the vibrant business community here in Texas."

For over thirty years, the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation has been dedicated to recognizing and supporting outstanding business leaders in Texas. The Scholar Awards Program is critical to this mission, offering financial support and mentorship opportunities to the state's most promising students. Kassidy will receive a $10,000 prize at the annual Future Texas Business Legend Awards induction dinner, which will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

For more information about the Texas Business Hall of Fame and the Future Texas Business Legend Scholar Award program, please visit https://texasbusiness.org/scholar-awards-program.

About Krescent Foods

krescent is the first manufacturer of allergen-friendly foods for college students. The company delivers delicious, ready-to-eat meals you can trust. Its customers value the convenience and variety of their rigorously prepared foods with the highest quality standards and intense scrutiny. Whether rushing to class or preparing for game day, krescent enables its customers to save time, eliminate worry and stay focused on their grind.

For more information about Krescent Foods, please visit: https://www.krescentfoods.com.

