Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024
Applied Dynamics International: ADI Completes Successful Modernization of NOAA Satellite Emulators

Extending Lifespan of Mission-Critical Digital Engineering Assets

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in industrial computing and connectivity, today announced the successful completion of a major project to modernize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) satellite emulator systems. This project has been accomplished through significant technical achievements, including the reverse engineering of a highly complex real-time satellite simulation platform to allow for system operation on modern hardware and software systems.

MOSA Satellite Modernization

MOSA Satellite Modernization
Open Architecture Modernization of Real-Time Satellite Ground Assets

Scott James, President & CEO of ADI, remarked, "We are proud to have partnered with NOAA on this transformative project. Successfully navigating the complexities of legacy systems to deliver a robust and secure solution underscores our commitment to advancing the state of industrial computing and connectivity. This project sets a new benchmark for cybersecurity and operational longevity in mission-critical satellite systems."

ADI has successfully reverse-engineered a highly complex real-time satellite simulation platform comprising millions of lines of legacy code running on antiquated computing platforms and completed the subsequent software system integration into ADI's state-of-the-art ADEPT Framework. This monumental task ensures the continued functionality and relevance of NOAA's satellite emulator systems, which remain crucial to the operation of in-orbit satellites. The success of this project provides a clear path forward for the continued support of NOAA satellite programs and demonstrates a proven approach to the many other users of legacy satellite emulators that can benefit similarly. By extending the serviceable life of these systems, NOAA can continue to rely on its existing infrastructure while also embracing modern technology advancements.

The project has achieved, and now allows the ability to maintain, rigorous cybersecurity compliance. This ensures that NOAA's satellite system emulators are protected against emerging cyber threats, providing a secure operational environment moving forward. In alignment with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standard, the project implemented an open architecture framework. This enhances interoperability and flexibility, allowing the potential to simplify any future integration and upgrade efforts.

By leveraging new hardware and the ADEPT industrial computing platform, ADI has fortified NOAA's satellite emulator systems with state-of-the-art technology. This collaboration not only modernizes these critical assets but also provides NOAA with a trusted partner for ongoing support and maintenance throughout the service lifetime of the satellite systems and beyond.

About the ADEPT

ADEPT is an industrial computing and connectivity software platform built around the concept of time-deterministic "data frameworks" executing on industrial real-time Linux servers and operating as a single, coherent distributed resource controlled and managed via intuitive, drag-and-drop desktop tools. ADEPT is used in the largest, most demanding industrial computing and connectivity applications across the global aerospace and defense industry, but also scales down to work with low-cost computing hardware and open-source real-time Linux. The open architecture nature of ADEPT allows users to leverage best-in-class COTS and open-source technologies. ADEPT dramatically reduces the cost and time to deploy and operate industrial open process automation capability, providing comprehensive out-of-the-box capability built on a trusted technology platform.

Contact Information

Joe Manly
Marketing Engineer
manly@adi.com
734-548-0200

SOURCE: Applied Dynamics International, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

