Ace Edu Inc.: Ace Edu Co. Releases the World's First Koren Language Learning Puzzle App Using K-Pop Song Lyrics

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / K-pop Korean Puzzle is the world's first app game that leverages big data analysis of 1,000 popular K-pop songs to create a unique language learning experience. Targeting the 178 million people worldwide interested in learning Korean through K-pop, this edu-tainment app features card collections of frequently used lyrics. After testing with 24,000 users, the app addresses the challenge of composing Korean syllables by allowing users to easily swipe and combine consonant and vowel blocks. This innovative approach makes learning Korean intuitive and enjoyable, blending entertainment with effective language acquisition.





K-pop Korean Puzzle

The World's First Kpop Korean Puzzle App to Learn Popular K-pop Song Lyrics Innovatively



The K-pop Korean Puzzle introduces six key engineering innovations that enhance Korean language learning through an engaging, gamified experience. By extracting and analyzing 1,000 popular songs from global charts like Billboard, the game creates 1,000 cards featuring frequently used Korean lyrics, allowing users to learn through interactive block games. For the first time, the app combines consonant and vowel blocks using a finger-swipe method, helping users intuitively grasp Korean syllable structures based on the Hunminjeongeum principle.

The app supports 12 language translations, making it accessible worldwide. It also integrates 1,000 K-pop choreography points with character motion graphics, appealing to global K-pop fans. A built-in tutorial simplifies gameplay for beginners, while the "My Collection" feature enhances language retention by stimulating the hippocampus with interactive movement and sound. Users can collect K-pop word cards and hear their pronunciations, reinforcing their learning through immersive, gamified experiences.

The UI design of the K-pop Korean Puzzle seamlessly merges traditional Korean elements with modern K-pop aesthetics, making language learning both accessible and engaging for global users. For beginners who view Korean alphabets as visual symbols, consonants are represented by blue blocks, vowels by orange blocks, and combined syllables by green blocks, enhancing visibility and comprehension as users learn to form syllables.

1. World's First K-pop-Based Language Learning Game

The K-pop Korean Puzzle is the first edutainment app globally that leverages statistical analysis of K-pop song lyrics to create an interactive language learning experience. The app offers a unique way for global users to engage with Korean culture while mastering the language.

2. Interactive Language Learning Through Gamification

Unlike traditional language learning methods, this app turns learning into a playful experience by letting users combine consonants and vowels like Lego blocks. This interactive approach simplifies Korean syllable construction, making it more engaging and effective for learners of all levels, particularly to the millions drawn to K-pop.

This app is presented at the CES 2025 Innovation Awards.

