Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle: Colorado's Leading Indian Motorcycle Dealership Gears Up for 5th Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle, Colorado's leading Indian Motorcycle dealer, and the only standalone dealer in the state, is set to celebrate their fifth-year anniversary with a community fundraising event Saturday, September 14, 11 am - 5 pm at 6650 Corporate Drive, Colorado Springs.

Photo from Grand Opening in 2019

Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle opened its doors in 2019 and has since experienced exponential growth, despite the effects of the pandemic. Since opening, the proud Hispanic, family-owned Colorado Springs-based business has gone from zero to number two in sales in the country in just five years. They currently employ 20 team members and continue to grow. Indian Motorcycle's market share has grown year after year in the Colorado area since the location has been open, and they are on track to have a 50% increase in bike sales by 2025, according to Ceballos.

Free to attend and open to all, the event will feature live classic rock music from a local band, and include activities like Axe throwing, bike games, kids bounce house, Drinks 4 Charity, tricycle pedal races, an Indian Motorcycle demo truck, food trucks, giveaways, cornhole, interactive vendors, and a performance of the National Anthem with a flag raising ceremony to kick-off the festivities. There will also be a bikini bike wash station available for any guests wishing to ride to the event.

"As a family-owned business, this milestone is instrumental and we are thrilled to invite our incredibly supportive community out to celebrate right alongside us," said Tito Ceballos, owner and general manager of Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles. "All bikers are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring their bikes. Parking is available onsite and showroom tours will also be available. We're welcoming everyone, regardless of what you ride or if you ride at all. Our passion for community is what drives us, and we wanted to create an experience that is welcoming to everyone," said Ceballos.

To learn more about the fifth-year anniversary celebration event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pikes-peak-indian-motorcycle-5th-anniversary-party-tickets-982109083707.

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists worldwide and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess, and countless innovations and industry-firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

