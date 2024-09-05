Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Welcomes Industry Veteran as New CEO

Outgoing CEO, Chris Bunka, to remain on as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Strategic Advisor

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, is stepping aside for the appointment of Richard Christopher as the new CEO, effective August 31, 2024.

Mr. Christopher is a well-regarded industry veteran with more than three decades of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, with domestic and international experience in leadership, operations, acquisitions/licensing, business development, strategic planning and capital markets. His career includes an extremely successful tenure with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he was part of team that led a start-up from its operational infancy, through commercialization and profitability and to its eventual sale to Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

"I'm delighted that I have been appointed to lead Lexaria," said Richard Christopher, incoming CEO. "The Company is well positioned for an exciting period of growth centered around the advancement and improvement of drug delivery in the GLP-1 marketplace. We are preparing for an active and collaborative new era for Lexaria in the pharmaceutical industry."

"I will be working with Chris Bunka to make this transition as seamless as possible. On behalf of the Company, I want to thank him for the tremendous contributions he has made to Lexaria over the last 16 years. I'm pleased that Lexaria will continue to benefit from Chris' experience and leadership in his continued role as Chairman of the BOD, as well as in his new advisory role," concluded Richard.

Mr. Bunka has been appointed as Executive Strategic Advisor to the management team where he will continue to provide support and advice to Lexaria. He also remains as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lexaria and looks forward to providing more focused strategic leadership in that role.

"It has been my greatest honour to serve Lexaria's shareholders in our mutual pursuit of success," said Chris Bunka, outgoing CEO. "Thank you for allowing me to lead the Lexaria community through adversity, change and multiple pivots over the years. Now that DehydraTECH is maturing, it is the right time to 'pass the torch' to a talented individual better suited to our new focus of pharmaceutical industry collaboration and operations. I have 100% confidence that Rich is the right person to lead us going forward."

Under development by Lexaria since 2015, DehydraTECH provides superior delivery kinetics to many drugs, allowing them to work more effectively within the human body. After years of animal and human studies across multiple categories of drugs, Lexaria has finally determined that concentrating on cardio-metabolic, diabetes, weight loss and hypertension are the worthiest sectors in which to commercialize this exciting technology.

Lexaria's recent entrance into a Material Transfer Agreement with a pharmaceutical company is the perfect embodiment of our vision for the future of the Company as we look to leverage the DehydraTECH technology in ways which could be positively transformative to human health.

Most recently, Mr. Christopher was the Chief Financial Officer at InVivo Therapeutics, a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Prior to joining InVivo, Mr. Christopher was the Chief Financial Officer of iCAD, Inc., a company with a focus on therapies and solutions for the early identification and treatment of cancer, where he held both financial and operational responsibilities. Before joining iCAD, Mr. Christopher was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on cancer detection imaging solutions, with primary applications in dermatology. Preceding Caliber, Mr. Christopher held various positions of increasing responsibility at DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a dermatology company focused on the treatment of precancerous skin lesions. He was with DUSA for a period of 12.5 years, where he ultimately served as Chief Financial Officer for 8.5 years before the company's acquisition and integration into Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Mr. Christopher holds a Master of Science in Accounting from Suffolk University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bentley University.

100-Day Plan

During the next 100 days Lexaria is focused on:

execution of the Material Transfer Agreement plans with a recently announced pharmaceutical company

execution of our several ongoing GLP-1 research studies

completion of conceptual design of new independent GLP-1 research studies (TBD)

preparing for the planned 2025 launch of our FDA-cleared Phase 1b hypertension study

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

