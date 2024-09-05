Solytics Partners Recognized in Inaugural Chartis RiskTechAI50 2024 Rankings

Solytics Partners recognized among the top 50 global innovators in AI for risk management and regulatory compliance.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Solytics Partners, a global leader in AI-driven analytics solutions and professional services, proudly announces its inclusion in the inaugural Chartis RiskTechAI50 2024 rankings. This prestigious recognition places Solytics Partners among the world's top 50 companies pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) in risk management, financial crime prevention, regulatory compliance, and business transformation.

Driving AI Innovation in Financial Services

This recognition by Chartis Research underscores Solytics Partners' commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. By harnessing deep industry expertise, Solytics Partners delivers cutting-edge AI driven platforms tailored for banking, capital markets, insurance, and financial services. These solutions empower institutions to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, manage quantitative risks, and optimize operations using advanced analytics and AI/ML technologies.

'Solytics Partners' advanced application of diverse machine learning techniques and neural network architectures in compliance and risk management solutions helped to secure its RiskTechAI ranking,' said Maryam Akram, Research Principal at Chartis. 'It's robust, scalable deployments are bolstered by key technological innovations, as well as rigorous performance and training measures.'

Comprehensive AI Solutions for Financial Services

Solytics Partners offers a robust suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline risk management, enhance financial crime compliance, and elevate data analytics, including:

Advanced Data Analytics: Transforming vast data sets into actionable insights for smarter decision-making.

Predictive and AI/ML Modeling: Leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning models to anticipate risks and identify opportunities with precision.

LLM Testing and Validation: Ensuring Large Language Models (LLMs) meet regulatory standards for accuracy, transparency, explainability, and performance.

MLOps/LLMOps: Streamlining the deployment, monitoring, and maintenance of machine learning and LLM models, ensuring seamless integration into existing systems.

RAG-Based Application: Enhancing the accuracy of information retrieval processes using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques.

Intelligent Agent Development: Automating risk management processes and improving decision-making through AI-driven agents.

Navigating the Emerging AI/ML Regulatory Landscape with Solytics' MRM Ecosystem

As global regulatory mandates such as GDPR, the Dodd-Frank Act, and the EU AI Act evolve, financial institutions must ensure transparency and ethical AI use. Solytics Partner's MRM ecosystem, featuring NIMBUS Uno and MRM Vault, addresses these challenges by integrating comprehensive regulatory frameworks in its AI solutions, ensuring robust data governance, compliance, and ethical AI practices.

About Chartis RiskTechAI50

Chartis Research, a leading provider of market analysis for risk technology, has launched the RiskTechAI50 to recognize the top 50 companies at the forefront of AI in risk management and regulatory compliance. This independent ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the industry's leading AI innovators.

About Solytics Partners

Headquartered in New York, Solytics Partners is a global provider of AI-driven analytics solutions and professional services specializing in risk management, regulatory compliance, and advanced analytics. Solytics Partners supports a diverse global clientele across industries, helping them achieve their regulatory and strategic transformation objectives.

For more information, please visit Solytics Partners' website.

