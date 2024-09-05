Kelly's Roast Beef: Kelly's Opens Fourth Florida Location in Fort Myers

Boston's Legendary Roast Beef & Seafood Restaurant Expands Along Florida's West Coast

WESTFORD, MA and FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / RAVentures Hospitality, prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, proudly announces the opening of its fourth Southern Florida location at Palmetto Commons at 8465 Dani Drive in Fort Myers, FL 33966, directly next to Top Golf and I-75. This new 3,500 square foot stand-alone Kelly's Roast Beef location opened on Wednesday, September 4 and offers the legendary thinly sliced "melt-in-your-mouth" roast beef sandwiches and ample platters of New England seafood that the Kelly's Roast Beef brand has been so well known for on the North Shore of Boston for over 70 years. The first Southern Florida Kelly's Roast Beef franchise location opened in 2022 at University Park, Florida.

"Our rapid expansion of the Kelly's Roast Beef brand across Southern Florida illustrates our commitment to the guests in this region who adore this brand and the value we bring to these communities," said Ryan Dion, Chief Executive Officer at RAVentures Hospitality. "Stay tuned for even more news this year as we continue to serve up this crave-worthy, iconic food that's perhaps also a 'taste of home' to some of our locals, tourists and snow birds from the Northeast."

Each Kelly's Roast Beef location roasts its beef in-house all through the day, ensuring sandwiches can still be freshly sliced to order as they have for decades. A classic Kelly's roast beef sandwich features medium-rare, melt-in-your-mouth, roast beef, a top-quality sesame bun and three condiment options - James River barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese. Additional menu items include fresh Atlantic seafood such as fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, homemade clam chowder and soft-serve ice cream. Everything is fresh daily and made-to-order. Kelly's Roast Beef Southwest Florida locations will include gluten-free menu items with dedicated fryers. Customers can expect convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, outdoor patio seating, carry-out and third-party delivery like DoorDash.

Kelly's Roast Beef first three locations in Southern Florida are:

5407 University Pkwy., University Park, FL 34201

8900 Founders Square Dr., Naples, FL 34120

1530 Pasadena Ave. South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

About Kelly's Roast Beef

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house all through the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches a year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, including in "30 Rock" and Good Will Hunting.

For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit www.kellysroastbeef.com/ and follow on Instagram @kellysroastbeef_fl.

