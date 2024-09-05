Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024
Electronic Team, Inc.: HelpWire Adds Linux Support in Newest Update

Electronic Team, Inc. has announced the addition of Linux support to its remote desktop solution, HelpWire, extending compatibility to all major platforms, including the previously supported Windows and macOS.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / HelpWire's newest update implements Linux support for both hosts and clients. As is the case with Windows and macOS, Linux users can connect to other operating systems and still utilize the full set of HelpWire's features.

HelpWire Adds Linux Support

HelpWire Adds Linux Support
Linux Support in Newest HelpWire Update



The need for remote support software is especially relevant in Linux, which is popular among IT workers and highly complex. With high-quality remote support made possible by HelpWire, workplaces also have an incentive to switch to Linux and reduce expenses on paid operating systems.

With this update, HelpWire now supports:

  • DEB packages: Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 22.04, 24.04; Debian 11 "bullseye", 12 "bookworm".

  • RPM packages: CentOS 9, RHEL 9, Fedora 39, and 40.

It's important to note that the team is rolling out all functionality step by step, starting with the release of the operator module. The client module is still being tested but will be available soon.

Notable HelpWire Features and Advantages for Linux Users:

  • Cross-Platform Support: Native applications for Windows, macOS, and now Linux, allowing seamless client assistance regardless of their operating system.

  • Simple Session Initiation: Quick remote session start by sharing a unique link with the client, with no need for complex session IDs, passwords, or additional configuration.

  • Real-Time Support Chat: In-app chat that's not dependent on other platforms.

  • Multiple Workstations: No need to interrupt your sessions - switch between multiple workstations on the go.

  • File Transfer: Easy file transferring between the user's computer and the remote session with copy-and-paste.

  • Enhanced Security: Industry-grade authentication, permission-based access, and AES-256 encryption to ensure secure data transfers. HTTPS and WSS protocols protect your sessions in reliable data centers.

For more detailed information and to experience HelpWire firsthand, visit our website at helpwire.app.

Contact Information

Catherine Sawyer
Marketing Manager
catherine.sawyer@electronic.us

SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
