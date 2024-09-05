Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - With the Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonization North America 2024 approaching, set for October 1-2 in Pittsburgh, industry professionals are reminded that there is only one month left to secure a discounted registration. Attendees can take advantage of a $500 reduction in registration fees.

This year's conference will gather senior executives from leading companies such as BASF, Rio Tinto, Heidelberg Materials, Norfolk Southern, Dow Chemical, Holcim, Braskem, and Maersk. The focus will be on accelerating decarbonization efforts in sectors like chemicals, mining, metals, cement, construction, and transportation, which are among the most challenging to abate. The event aims to provide actionable insights and foster partnerships critical to achieving the 2030 net-zero goals.

The agenda is designed to offer practical strategies for advancing decarbonization initiatives, enhance business success, and showcase the latest technologies essential for reaching net-zero emissions. Highlights include building strategic partnerships across the industrial value chain and engaging with entities such as the U.S. Department of Energy and investors like Breakthrough Energy.

Participants who register now using the promo code FINAL500 will not only save $500 but also gain early access to the conference's networking app. This tool enables attendees to connect with key industry figures two weeks prior to the event, facilitating meaningful exchanges and effective meetings.

Confirmed participants include decision-makers from Airbus, Covestro, Constellation Energy, Coeur Mining, Amazon Web Services, Honeywell, Haffner Energy, and Eaton, among others.

This is the final call for those interested in contributing to the energy transition discussions in 2024. Secure your place now by registering with the code FINAL500 at the following link: https://events.reutersevents.com/energy-transition/industry-usa/register?utm_source=newsfile&utm_medium=pressrelease_5.

For group bookings or additional information, please contact Caroline Harris at caroline.harris@thomsonreuters.com or Elijah Cho at elijah.cho@thomsonreuters.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222234

SOURCE: Reuters Events