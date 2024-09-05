Aiper Makes Waves with Cutting-Edge Pool Cleaning Technology at IFA Berlin 2024

Available in early 2025, the new Scuba X1 and Scuba X1 Pro join the award-winning Aiper line-up with newly patented algorithmic and sensor technology to deliver an unparalleled clean

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global innovator of cordless robotic pool cleaners, announces the first line of products in its new Scuba X Series with the debut of the Scuba X1 and Scuba X1 Pro at IFA Berlin 2024. The new models feature advanced technology that offers users customized experiences through newly patented smart sensors and algorithms, which effectively adapt to all pool shapes no matter how complex, while collecting debris like hair, bugs, dirt, and other grime.

The next generation of pool maintenance, the Scuba X1 Pro is the world's first smart cordless robotic pool cleaner able to adapt to all different pool conditions through its intelligent advanced mapping technology for an unparalleled cleaning experience. With a run time of 180 minutes, the X1 Pro features four cleaning modes for pool walls, floors, and waterlines and three smart modes - auto, eco, and max - ensuring all pools are left sparkling clean. The X1 Pro also includes Aiper's patented OmniSense+ detection technology and intelligent adaptive path planning technology, FlexiPath, which identifies the most efficient cleaning paths no matter a pool's shape. The X1 Pro can also detect and clean slopes and multiple platforms (like sunbathing ledges). Paired with Aiper's newly upgraded app, users can review the mapped cleaning path after the cleaning is completed.

Also debuting at IFA 2024, the Scuba X1 comes equipped with four cleaning modes - floor, wall, waterline, floor + wall + waterline - and provides a reliable pool cleaning experience for users struggling with bothersome debris in pools up to 2100 sq. ft. With the inclusion of Aiper's OmniSense technology, the X1 uses underwater sensors to predict obstacles, preventing collisions and protecting users' pools. The cleaner also leverages Aiper's WavePath Navigation 3.0 technology to maintain the correct cleaning path at various angles of movement, enhancing cleaning coverage and maximizing cleanliness. Ensuring no debris is left behind, the X1 includes upgraded WaveLine 2.0 technology which offers an advanced, continuous horizontal waterline cleaning.

With the HydroComm ultrasonic underwater communication device, users can seamlessly switch modes and recall the pool cleaner to the waterline in real-time using the app. The device also provides instant alerts on the app if the pool cleaner encounters obstacles at the bottom of the pool. Sold separately, it also offers a five-in-one water quality monitoring system for ORP, pH, TDS, EC levels, and water temperature.

"We look forward to attending IFA every year and we're eager to share our newest achievements in smart path planning and navigational technology with pool owners around the world," says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper.

Launching in Q1 2025, the Scuba X1 and Scuba X1 Pro will be available on Aiper.com, Amazon and major retailers nationwide.

IFA 2024 attendees can see Aiper's products from Friday, September 6 to Tuesday, September 10 at IFA booth 313 in Hall 9 of the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Event goers can expect live music, drinks, small bites, swag bags, and quick product run-throughs at the booth. Aiper will also have a presence at Showstoppers @ IFA 2024 on Thursday, September 5.

