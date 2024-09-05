Hotelplanner.com Acquires TravelMole, Expanding Global Reach and Content Offerings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotelplanner.com, a leading provider of online group hotel booking solutions, ranked No. 978 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, and No. 32 in the Travel & Hospitality annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, announced today that it has acquired TravelMole, a renowned travel industry news and intelligence platform. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Hotelplanner.com's position as a global leader in the hospitality industry by expanding its reach, diversifying its content offerings, and providing valuable insights to both hoteliers and travellers.



"We are thrilled to welcome TravelMole into the Hotelplanner.com family," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of Hotelplanner.com. "TravelMole's deep expertise in travel industry news, analysis, features and data aligns perfectly with our mission to connect hoteliers with the travel trade worldwide. This acquisition will enable us to offer our partners and customers even more comprehensive solutions and enhance our ability to drive business growth."

Charles Kao of TravelMole expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Hotelplanner.com family: "We are excited to join forces with Hotelplanner.com, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel industry. Together, we will be able to provide our customers with even more valuable content, insights, and tools to succeed in today's competitive marketplace."

Jean-Francois the CEO of Cleverdis said, "the acquisition of Travelmole will further enable Cleverdis, one of the largest publishers for Global Trade shows, to communicate with the travel industry. The potential synergies between Hotelplanner's publishing brands will drive mutual growth."

The acquisition of TravelMole will bring together Hotelplanner.com's extensive network of hoteliers, 300,000 group travel planners and travellers with TravelMole's vast collection of industry news, features, analysis, and data. This combined strength will enable Hotelplanner.com to offer a more comprehensive suite of products and services, including:

* Enhanced content offerings: Hotelplanner.com and its hotel partner's extensive knowledge and content related to group hotel bookings will be integrated into TravelMole platform, to help travel agents better sell group travel.

* Expanded global reach: TravelMole's global audience and network of industry contacts will help Hotelplanner.com to reach a wider range of travel providers and destination marketing organisations (DMO) worldwide.

* Synergies in technology and operations: Hotelplanner.com and Travelmole will leverage their complementary strengths in technology and operations to create a more efficient and effective organisation.

The acquisition of TravelMole is a significant milestone for both companies and represents a major step forward in Hotelplanner.com's strategy to become a leading global provider of online group hotel booking solutions.

About Hotelplanner.com

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies.

HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

About TravelMole

TravelMole, now in its 25th year, is a renowned travel industry news and intelligence platform that provides timely and accurate information on the latest developments in the global travel sector. With a team of experienced journalists and analysts, Travelmole offers a wide range of content, including breaking news, features, in-depth analysis, video and industry trends.

