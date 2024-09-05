34 Member Companies to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions, OIF Experts to Speak in Three Market Focus Sessions

OIF today unveiled new details on its live interoperability demonstrations at ECOC 2024, highlighting advancements across critical areas such as 800ZR, 400ZR and multi-span optics; Common Electrical I/O (CEI) CEI-112G and CEI-224G; Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) and Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) Co-Packaging.

The demonstrations showcased in Booth B83 Sept. 23-25 in Frankfurt, Germany, feature collaboration among 34 member companies and highlight the organization's leadership in interoperability across a range of cutting-edge technologies.

In addition to the demonstrations, OIF experts will lead Market Focus Sessions on Coherent Optics, CMIS and EEI.

"Live interoperability demonstrations are essential for the industry to witness firsthand the seamless integration of technologies," said Dave Brown, OIF Director of Communications, and Nokia. "OIF's demos at ECOC, featuring contributions from system, component and test-equipment vendors, underscore OIF's leadership in interoperability across key technologies that are crucial in shaping the standards that will define the next decade of our industry."

Interoperability Demonstrations at Booth B83

800ZR, 400ZR and Multi-Span Optics Unveiling Optical Breakthroughs The pluggable coherent optics demonstration will showcase progress in the latest advancements in 800ZR, 400ZR and ZR+ optics interoperability, offering a comprehensive view of their capabilities and applications. The demo highlights include the first public 800ZR multivendor DSP interop; OpenZR+, 100ZR and OpenROADM/ITU-T, all over multiple, multi-span networks; and OIF's foundational 400ZR collocated on the same single-span network as 800ZR.

CEI-112G-Linear CEI-224G Interoperability Fast-Track to the Future OIF is accelerating electrical interface interoperability with a suite of 224Gbps and 112Gbps CEI multi-vendor demonstrations spanning a variety of applications that form the foundation of next-generation optical connectivity. The CEI-224G demonstrations include a diversity of link types from Very Short Reach (VSR) to Long Reach (LR) and linear interfaces leveraging specifications spearheaded by the OIF. The CEI-112G demonstration displays the breadth and depth of linear pluggable optics with interoperability from multiple vendors over various link types.

CMIS Path to Plug Play OIF members will demonstrate physical layer management interoperability across diverse network equipment and pluggables enabled by CMIS. The demonstration includes the CMIS industry-standard management interface for a common network control platform, showing interoperability among different plug types, switches/routers and test-measurement equipment, all operating with CMIS.

EEI and Co-Packaging Revolutionizing Connectivity OIF members will display a conceptual demo of AI compute and live PCIe optical links, all using next-generation EEI, as well as live demos showcasing the latest advancements for ELSFP, external laser source faceplate pluggable, for co-packaging.

Participating member companies include:

Adtran, Alphawave Semi, Amphenol, Anritsu, AOI, Astera Labs, Cadence Design Systems Inc., CICT/Accelink, Cisco, Coherent Corp., EXFO, HG Genuine, Hisense, Infinera, Innolight, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Lessengers, Linktel Technologies, Lumentum, MACOM Technology Solutions, Marvell, Molex, MultiLane, Nokia, O-Net Technologies, Samtec, Semtech, Senko Advanced Components, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Synopsys, TE Connectivity, US Conec and Wilder Technologies.

OIF Experts to Share Insights in Market Focus Sessions

In addition to the live interoperability demonstrations, OIF experts will contribute their knowledge in three Market Focus Sessions, offering insights into key industry trends and technological advancements:

"Coherent Optics in the Datacenter"

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, from 1:20 pm-1:35 pm CEST

Presenter: Karl Gass, OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Working Group (WG) Optical Vice Chair

"CMIS Is Plug-and-Play Possible?"

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, from 2:20 pm-2:35 pm CEST

Presenter: Doug Cattarusa, OIF Editor, Cisco

"Energy Efficient Interfaces for the Next Generation of AI Compute"

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from 11:20 am-11:35 am CEST

Presenter: Jeff Hutchins, OIF Board Member and PLL WG EEI Vice Chair, Ranovus

