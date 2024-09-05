At SMM Hamburg 2024, HD Korea Shipbuilding Offshore Engineering EP Division (HD KSOE EcoPhin), a total solution provider for sustainable and future eco-friendly propulsion system, and Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, have announced a new partnership aimed at exploring and leveraging their respective technologies to enhance ammonia-powered solutions across the maritime sector.

A major focus of this partnership will be the integration of HD KSOE EcoPhin's eco propulsion systems-such as electrical and control systems-with Amogy's ammonia-to-electrical power system to provide a turn-key solution to customers in the shipping industry to help with the electrification of their vessels. The two companies will work together to optimize these systems for seamless integration and improved performance. Additionally, they will explore further collaboration opportunities and potential commercial ventures to advance their shared goals.

Amogy's ammonia-to-electrical power system splits, or "cracks," liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, which then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power without carbon emissions. This technology offers a sustainable, clean energy solution, tailored for hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping, as well as stationary power generation applications.

"PEM fuel cell will be one of the main power sources in the near future, especially for small and medium sized vessels. So we are pleased to have a powerful partner, Amogy," says Jongkuk Park, COO of HD KSOE EcoPhin. "We will integrate Amogy's system into our eco propulsion system from Power Generation to Propulsion and provide our customers with the most optimized solution."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HD KSOE EcoPhin," says Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. "By integrating HD KSOE EcoPhin's propulsion systems with Amogy's innovative ammonia-powered core technology, we are poised to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of maritime energy systems. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring."

Having shifted into a holding structure with HD KSOE at the center, HD Hyundai Group's shipbuilding sector aims to evolve into a technology-oriented group in the shipbuilding and offshore business equipped with world-class R&D and engineering capabilities. HD KSOE EcoPhin supports the transition to the clean maritime industry with sustainable, eco-friendly and highly efficient propulsion solutions. For more information, follow HD KSOE EcoPhin on LinkedInor visit www.ecophin.com.

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping, as well as stationary power generation applications. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology is mature, scalable and a highly efficient method for splitting liquid ammonia, generating electrical power in combination with hydrogen fuel cells.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Temasek, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

