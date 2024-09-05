ROI Training & Google Cloud Win Gold With Google Cloud Launchpad for Women Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / ROI Training (ROI), the industry-recognized cloud, data, and AI training leader, in partnership with Google Cloud, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Best Leadership Development for Women category.





Brandon Hall Group Gold Award

Launchpad for Women is a collaboration between ROI Training and Google Cloud designed to equip women with the cloud and AI skills needed to thrive in an increasingly tech-driven world. Through a carefully curated curriculum and world-class instruction, participants with diverse backgrounds and experience levels gain knowledge in Google Cloud technologies and prepare for the Google Cloud Digital Leader Certification exam.

The program's inaugural iterations were a resounding success, with 7,800+ participants across 50+ countries from over 500 different organizations. Feedback has been fantastic, with 95% of the participants rating the program excellent, demonstrating the effectiveness of our approach to empowering women and facilitating a more equitable tech landscape. We are proud to continue building upon this momentum and expanding our efforts to support female professionals in their career journeys.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud on Launchpad for Women has been rewarded with a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award. This recognition underscores our commitment to equipping women with the skills and confidence to thrive in tech careers. By certifying thousands of women globally, we're driving positive change in the industry," said David Carey, CEO of ROI Training.

"Google Cloud's Launchpad for Women program is empowering thousands of women across industries with in-demand cloud and AI skills, which is especially important as more businesses leverage these technologies," said Erin Rifkin, Managing Director of Learning Services, Google Cloud. "We're excited to scale this program to other underrepresented groups, facilitating a pathway to high-paying roles and providing organizations with the skilled workforce they need to achieve their digital transformation goals."

The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology and Management training programs. ROI has trained over 500,000 people globally on cloud and AI technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise.

ROI Training offers comprehensive curricula covering AI, Cloud, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management, Security, Machine Learning, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.



Contact Information

