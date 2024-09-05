King Newswire: Immigration Nation Podcast Welcomes Former ICE Chief Counsel Paul Hunker for a Special Episode

Immigration Nation, a podcast featuring top U.S. immigration attorneys, is thrilled to announce a special guest appearance by Paul B. Hunker III, former Chief Counsel of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "Paul Hunker's Journey from ICE Agent to Immigration Attorney" dives into an exclusive conversation with Hunker, chronicling his unique transition from a federal prosecutor to a private attorney. The episode is hosted by Scott Berry and guest host Lucine Aghajanyan from LT Global Practice Management.

An Insider's Perspective on Immigration Law

In this episode, listeners will gain insights into the world of U.S. immigration law through the eyes of someone who has experienced it from both sides of the aisle. Paul Hunker brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as Chief Counsel for ICE and now as a partner at DMCA, LLP - a full-service immigration law firm renowned for its comprehensive and effective legal solutions.

"You are unlike any attorney that we've ever had on the show, and we've had people from all over the U.S.," said Berry. "I want...the people who are looking for immigration attorneys... to understand why what you say is something they really need to listen to."

Highlights of the Episode

Listeners can expect an engaging discussion covering:

Paul Hunker's Career Journey: From his time at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) to his role as Chief Counsel of ICE, and his current position at DMCA, LLP.

Views on Parole in Place: Insightful opinions on the Biden administration's initiative to keep families together and how it impacts non-citizens married to U.S. citizens.

Election Issues: Analysis of how upcoming elections may shape immigration policies and their implications for non-citizens.

Border Challenges: First-hand accounts of managing immigration crises, including the impact of the Trump administration's policies and the ongoing challenges at the U.S. border.

About Paul B. Hunker III

Paul B. Hunker III is a highly experienced attorney with a deep understanding of immigration law. His career began with the INS through the Attorney General Honors Program, and he has since held various influential positions, including Acting Director of Field Legal Operations and Chief Counsel of ICE. Hunker is also an Adjunct Professor at the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University, where he shares his rich professional experiences with the next generation of legal experts.

Immigration Nation

Immigration Nation is a premier podcast where top U.S. immigration attorneys answer frequently asked questions and help families and businesses navigate the U.S. immigration system the right way. Each episode features expert guests who offer valuable insights and practical advice on a range of immigration topics.

Tune in to "Paul Hunker's Journey from ICE Agent to Immigration Attorney" on Immigration Nation and gain insider knowledge from one of the most experienced voices in immigration law.

Media Contact

Organization: Immigration Nation Podcast

Contact Person Name: Gloria Dewar

Website: https://immigrationnationpodcast.com/

Email: podcastguest@marketcrest.com

City: Dallas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Immigration Nation Podcast

View the original press release on accesswire.com