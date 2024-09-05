Hooker Furnishings Corporation: Hooker Furnishings Reports Improved Sequential Performance in Second Quarter

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) (the "Company" or "HFC"), a global leader in the design, production, and marketing of home furnishings for 100 years, today reported its fiscal 2025 second quarter operating results for the period beginning April 29 and ending July 28, 2024.



Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter overview and cost reduction details:

Despite persistent, weak market conditions, sales in the second quarter, typically Hooker Furnishings' slowest quarter, the Company outperformed the first quarter. The low-single-digit consolidated sales decrease in the second quarter versus the prior year period was a solid sequential improvement from last quarter's double-digit sales reduction.

Despite the losses in the second quarter, both operating and net losses improved compared to the first quarter's losses of $5.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively. The Company reported a consolidated operating loss of $3.1 million, with a margin of (3.3%), driven by low sales volume and under-absorbed expenses. The consolidated net loss for the quarter was $2.0 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share.

During the prolonged industry downturn, the Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and financial position by improving cash and cash equivalents to over $42 million, up $1.2 million from the first quarter ended in April 2024. In addition, the Company continues its 50-year-plus history of paying quarterly dividends.

Hooker Furnishings reported consolidated net sales for the fiscal 2025 second quarter of $95.1 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 2.8%, compared to the same quarter last year, driven by ongoing sluggish demand in the home furnishings retail industry.

During the fiscal 2025 six-month period, consolidated net sales decreased by $31.0 million, or 14.1%, compared to the same period last year, due to the persistent low demand for home furnishings driven by high interest rates and subdued housing activity. The absence of $11 million in revenue from the ACH product line, which the Company exited during fiscal 2024, accounted for approximately 35% of the consolidated sales decrease. The Company recorded a consolidated operating loss of $8.2 million and net loss of $6.0 million, or ($0.57) per diluted share.

Management Commentary

"Challenges in the macroeconomic and furniture retail environment have extended well beyond our expectations," said Jeremy Hoff, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of high interest rates, a housing shortage and elevated home prices have created a sustained housing downturn for over two years," he added.

"While retail sales are doing well overall, most furniture retail is not. In response, we continue to focus on the things we can control to ensure we're in the best possible position to grow when the macroenvironment improves."

"In our cost reduction measures announced last quarter, we are focused on reducing non-strategic costs while continuing to invest in revenue and profit-generating initiatives," he said.

The Company expects to realize 10% savings in fixed costs beginning in the second half of this fiscal year, for a total of a $10 million reduction. Approximately $5 million in savings is expected to come by the end of the fiscal year, split between the third and fourth quarters. Reductions will come from the consolidation of certain operations and fixed cost reductions, including reducing the Company's Savannah Warehouse footprint by half, restructuring the BOBO business into the Hooker Branded business, and eliminating BOBO's retail store and separate warehouse, among other measures. In addition, the Company just completed an early retirement offer to qualifying employees and other workforce reductions. The Company expects to record approximately $3 million in severance expenses in its fiscal 2025 third quarter.

"Workforce reduction decisions like this are rare for our company and were incredibly difficult for us, as we're acutely aware of the impact it will have on affected employees. We are committed to providing as much transition support as possible and are grateful for the contributions each of these individuals has made to Hooker," Hoff said.

In April, industry veteran Caroline Hipple joined the Company in the new position of Chief Creative Officer to lead a remerchandising of Hooker Legacy Brands, which aims to position the Company as a more integrated, whole-home, consumer-centric resource with an elevated aesthetic and presentation.

"While early in this shift of our merchandising strategy, we have had a very positive reaction from customers in previews of new products targeted for the next High Point Market. Our partners' positive feedback has given us the confidence to place initial cuttings prior to the October High Point Market launch. Essentially, this gives us a three-month head start on selling these products. This increased speed to market mentality helps strengthen our assortment for next year," Hoff said.

"We remain confident that the strategies we are pursuing in operations, marketing and merchandising are transformative. Extended downturns present opportunities to recalibrate and reinvent aspects of our business," he said.

Segment Reporting: Hooker Branded

Hooker Branded segment net sales decreased by $1.6 million, or 4.5%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus the prior year period, primarily due to lower average selling prices following price reductions implemented in the second half of previous year, driven by reduced ocean freight costs.

Unit volume, however, exceeded the prior year's second quarter by 11.6% and improved compared to the first quarter. The quarter-end order backlog remained 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

For the current six-month period, net sales decreased by $9.7 million, or 12.2%, driven by the same decrease in average selling prices and, to a lesser extent, decreased unit volume in the first quarter, reflecting the ongoing industry headwinds.

Segment Reporting: Home Meridian (HMI)

Home Meridian segment net sales increased by $1.6 million, or 5.6%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus the prior year period, primarily driven by strong performance in its hospitality division. This marks the first year-over-year quarterly sales increase for the segment in two years. Additionally, sales through major furniture chains and mass merchants increased during the quarter. These gains were partially offset by decreases in sales to independent furniture stores and through e-commerce channels. The quarter-end backlog was 2.1% higher than the same period last year and 22% higher than the fiscal 2024 year-end in January.

Home Meridian reported an increase in gross profit, achieving a gross margin of 19.5%, one of the highest levels since the acquisition of the business in 2016. The quarterly operating loss was below $1 million, improving from a $3.4 million loss in the first quarter and $3.3 million loss in the prior year same quarter.

"We believe we have reached the point at HMI where we have a significant path to profitability that is sustainable for the foreseeable future as demand normalizes in the home furnishings industry," Hoff said.

For the current six-month period, net sales decreased by $13.9 million, or 19.6%, largely due to the absence of $11 million in ACH liquidation sales. The remaining decrease was attributed to lower sales through independent furniture stores and e-commerce, while partially offset by increased sales in its hospitality business.

Segment Reporting: Domestic Upholstery

Domestic Upholstery segment net sales decreased by $2.3 million, or 7.6%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus the prior year period, primarily due to lower unit volume at Bradington-Young and HF Custom. However, Sunset West and Shenandoah each reported single-digit sales increases. Industry weakness continues to affect order rates and backlog levels, leading to reduced production at Bradington-Young and HF Custom during the quarter.

On a more positive note, excluding Sunset West, which the Company acquired in February fiscal 2023, the order backlog remained 20% higher than the pre-pandemic levels at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Sunset West's sales increase during the quarter followed a 20% increase in revenues last quarter. "Now that we have repositioned Sunset West from West Coast-centric distribution and supply chain to a bi-coastal operation, the division has hit its stride and will be a key area of growth for our company," Hoff said. "Approximately fifty percent of demand is now coming from the East Coast, a trend we believe will continue to grow."

For the current six-month period, net sales decreased by $7.4 million, or 11.2%, with Bradington-Young, HF Custom, and Shenandoah experiencing sales decreases, while Sunset West reported a 10.7% sales increase.

Cash, Debt, and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents were $42.1 million at the end of the second quarter, down $1.1 million from the fiscal 2024 year-end, but up $1.2 million from the first quarter ended in April 2024. Inventory levels decreased by $4.7 million from year-end. During the six-month period, the Company used existing cash and $5.3 million cash generated from operating activities to fund $4.9 million in cash dividends to shareholders, $2.4 million for further development of cloud-based ERP system, and $1.4 million capital expenditures. In addition to cash balance, the Company had an aggregate of $28.3 million available under the existing revolver at quarter-end to fund working capital needs, as well as $29.4 million cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance.

Capital Allocation

"With focused inventory management and capital expenditures, as well as diligent expense management, we believe we have sufficient financial resources to support our business operations for the foreseeable future," said Paul Huckfeldt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are in the process of refinancing our credit facility and expect to have that completed in the near future. In addition, we plan to pay off $22 million in term debt during the third quarter, demonstrating our confidence in the Company's future success," he said.

Outlook

"We're encouraged that inflation hit its lowest post-pandemic level in July, with the Consumer Price Index cooling to 2.9%, setting up a possible interest rate cut in September," Hoff said.

"There's been a recent surge in mortgage refinancing in August, which is another positive indicator," he said. "We believe that if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, housing activity should accelerate."

"While the U.S. Department of Commerce reported its 17th consecutive month of lower home furnishings retail sales in July, overall retail sales rose about 3% during the same period, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose in August for the first time since March. Additionally, existing-home sales grew in July ending a four-month sales decline.

"Our strong balance sheet, financial condition and seasoned management team will well equip us to navigate the remaining downturn, as we focus on maximizing efficiencies with the planned cost reductions. We'll continue investing in expansion strategies that will position us for improved profitability and revenue growth when demand returns," Hoff said.

Table I HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 28, July 30, July 28, July 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 95,081 $ 97,806 $ 188,652 $ 219,621 Cost of sales 74,159 74,465 148,358 168,374 Gross profit 20,922 23,341 40,294 51,247 Selling and administrative expenses 23,147 21,144 46,614 46,191 Intangible asset amortization 924 924 1,849 1,807 Operating (loss) / income (3,149 ) 1,273 (8,169 ) 3,249 Other income, net 1,486 357 1,963 411 Interest expense, net 203 654 567 833 (Loss) / Income before income taxes (1,866 ) 976 (6,773 ) 2,827 Income tax (benefit) / expense 85 191 (731 ) 593 Net (loss) / income $ (1,951 ) $ 785 $ (6,042 ) $ 2,234 (Loss) / Earnings per share Basic $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,521 10,732 10,509 10,854 Diluted 10,521 10,828 10,509 10,962 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 0.44

Table II HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 28, July 30, July 28, July 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income $ (1,951 ) $ 785 $ (6,042 ) $ 2,234 Other comprehensive income: Actuarial adjustments (59 ) (70 ) (118 ) (140 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 14 17 28 34 Adjustments to net periodic benefit cost (45 ) (53 ) (90 ) (106 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (1,996 ) $ 732 $ (6,132 ) $ 2,128

Table III HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of July 28, January 28, 2024 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,050 $ 43,159 Trade accounts receivable, net 43,998 51,280 Inventories 57,099 61,815 Income tax recoverable 1,872 3,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,307 5,530 Total current assets 154,326 164,798 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,391 29,142 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 29,408 28,528 Deferred taxes 13,970 12,005 Operating leases right-of-use assets 47,969 50,801 Intangible assets, net 26,774 28,622 Goodwill 15,036 15,036 Other assets 16,554 14,654 Total non-current assets 178,102 178,788 Total assets $ 332,428 $ 343,586 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 22,177 $ 1,393 Trade accounts payable 19,915 16,470 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 6,073 7,400 Customer deposits 8,715 5,920 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,327 6,964 Other accrued expenses 2,246 3,262 Total current liabilities 66,453 41,409 Long term debt - 21,481 Deferred compensation 7,132 7,418 Operating lease liabilities 43,504 46,414 Other long-term liabilities - 889 Total long-term liabilities 50,636 76,202 Total liabilities 117,089 117,611 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,714 and 10,672 shares issued and outstanding on each date 49,950 49,524 Retained earnings 164,745 175,717 Accumulated other comprehensive income 644 734 Total shareholders' equity 215,339 225,975 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 332,428 $ 343,586

Table IV HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 28, July 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (6,042 ) $ 2,234 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,617 4,372 Deferred income tax expense (1,941 ) 481 Noncash restricted stock and performance awards 425 1,043 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales allowances (326 ) (475 ) Gain on life insurance policies (1,596 ) (684 ) (Gain) / loss on sales of assets (2 ) 30 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 7,608 23,163 Inventories 4,716 35,062 Income tax recoverable 1,141 53 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,153 ) (3,528 ) Trade accounts payable 3,434 (2,029 ) Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits (1,326 ) (2,843 ) Customer deposits 2,794 (241 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 284 366 Other accrued expenses (1,919 ) (5,154 ) Deferred compensation (400 ) (438 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,314 $ 51,412 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,421 ) (3,965 ) Premiums paid on life insurance policies (326 ) (317 ) Proceeds received on life insurance policies 936 444 Proceeds from sales of assets 3 - Acquisitions - (2,373 ) Net cash used in investing activities (808 ) (6,211 ) Financing Activities: Purchase and retirement of common stock - (8,668 ) Cash dividends paid (4,915 ) (4,856 ) Payments for long-term loans (700 ) (700 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,615 ) (14,224 ) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,109 ) 30,977 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 43,159 19,002 Cash and cash equivalents - end of quarter $ 42,050 $ 49,979 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 65 $ 60 Cash paid for interest, net 728 914 Non-cash transactions: Increase / (decrease) in lease liabilities arising from changes in right-of-use assets $ 903 $ (6,356 ) Increase in property and equipment through accrued purchases 11 8

Table V HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES AND OPERATING (LOSS) / INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 28, 2024 July 30, 2023 July 28, 2024 July 30, 2023 % Net % Net % Net % Net Net sales Sales Sales Sales Sales Hooker Branded $ 34,756 36.6 % $ 36,381 37.1 % $ 70,109 37.1 % $ 79,813 36.3 % Home Meridian 30,516 32.1 % 28,911 29.6 % 56,940 30.2 % 70,832 32.3 % Domestic Upholstery 28,556 30.0 % 30,892 31.6 % 58,583 31.1 % 65,996 30.0 % All Other 1,253 1.3 % 1,622 1.7 % 3,020 1.6 % 2,980 1.4 % Consolidated $ 95,081 100 % $ 97,806 100 % $ 188,652 100 % $ 219,621 100 % Operating (loss) / income Hooker Branded $ (406 ) -1.2 % $ 3,896 10.7 % $ (399 ) -0.6 % $ 6,614 8.3 % Home Meridian (896 ) -2.9 % (3,336 ) -11.5 % (4,169 ) -7.3 % (5,454 ) -7.7 % Domestic Upholstery (1,285 ) -4.5 % 724 2.3 % (2,593 ) -4.4 % 2,051 3.1 % All Other (562 ) -44.9 % (11 ) -0.7 % (1,008 ) -33.4 % 38 1.3 % Consolidated $ (3,149 ) -3.3 % $ 1,273 1.3 % $ (8,169 ) -4.3 % $ 3,249 1.5 %

Table VI

HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Order Backlog (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reporting Segment July 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 July 30, 2023 August 4, 2019 Hooker Branded $ 14,765 $ 15,416 $ 18,838 $ 12,267 Home Meridian 43,918 36,013 43,001 92,388 Domestic Upholstery 18,066 18,920 24,130 12,114 All Other 1,130 1,475 2,264 2,213 Consolidated $ 77,879 $ 71,824 $ 88,233 $ 118,982

