UTStarcom Holdings Corp.: UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom ("UT," "UTStarcom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today reported its unaudited financial results and a business update for the six months ended June 30, 2024 ("the first half").



Business Highlights:

Expansion order for the mobile transport network of a Mobile Operator in Europe. In 1H 2024, UTStarcom received a new order for an updated NetRing PTN product that includes certain new features required by the customer to address its network expansion plans. UT also works with the customer on SDN solution integration and testing to enable the customer's network evolution.

Expansion order for the Broadband Core solution in India.

Maintenance and support services orders.

In 1H 2024, UTStarcom received multiple maintenance and support orders in our key markets related to the deployed UT's solutions such as PTN, NMS, SyncRing, and IMS. India Receivable. The Company collected a portion of the amount due from its major customer in India. During the first half of 2024, the Company collected a total of $3.39 million from BSNL, leaving $4.57 million still outstanding.

UTStarcom's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hua Li commented, "We kept working on the direction we aimed to and have made progresses on the marketing side of our new products. We expect to see some results of our continuous efforts and extend our products to more application fields. Meanwhile we are continuously supporting our current products and customers for the products deployed."

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Summary of 1H 2024 Key Financials



1H 2024 1H 2023 Y/Y Change Revenue $5.7 $6.5 -12.3% Gross Profit $1.7 $1.8 -5.6% Operating Expenses $5.3 $5.8 -8.6% Operating Loss ($3.6) ($4.0) $0.4 Net Loss ($2.0) ($2.0) -$0.0 Basic EPS ($0.22) ($0.22) -$0.00 Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash) $56.0 $60.6 -7.6%

* Dollar comparisons are used where percentage comparisons are not meaningful.

* All amounts are in U.S. Dollars millions except for Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Total Revenues

Total revenues for the first half of 2024 were $5.7 million, compared to $6.5 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Net equipment sales were $0.8 million, a decrease of 20.4% from $1.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023, driven by lower sales to major customers in Japan.

Net services sales were $4.9 million, a decrease of 10.7% from $5.5 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the completion of current projects and no new major projects in India.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.7 million, or 30.0% of net sales, for the first half of 2024, compared to $1.8 million, or 28.0% of net sales, in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross margin on equipment sales was $0.1 million, compared to $0.5 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Equipment gross margin for the first half of 2024 was 10.6%, compared to 49.2% for the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease in gross margin was due to a decline in revenue from a mobile operator in Europe.

Service gross margin was $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Service gross margin was 33.1%, compared to 24.1% for the corresponding period in 2023, due to decreased personnel cost as a result of the reduction of personnel.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the first half of 2024 were $5.3 million, compared to $5.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the first half of 2024 were $2.7 million, compared to $2.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to decreased personnel cost as a result of the reduction of personnel.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses were $2.6 million, compared to $2.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreased personnel cost as a result of the reduction of personnel.

Operating Loss

Operating loss for the first half of 2024 was $3.6 million, compared to $4.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Interest Income, Net

Net interest income for the first half of 2024 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Other Income (Expenses), Net

Net other income for the first half of 2024 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Other income mainly reflects a foreign exchange gain resulting from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Renminbi and U.S. dollar against the Japanese Yen.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2024 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Basic net loss per share for the first half of 2024 was $0.22, compared to $0.22 for the corresponding period in 2023.

Cash Flow

Cash used in operating activities in the first half of 2024 was $2.5 million, cash used in investing activities was $0.1 million, and cash provided by financing activities was nil. As of June 30, 2024, UTStarcom had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $56.0 million.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan, India and China. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives and the Company's business outlook. These statements are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from the Company's current expectations. These include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, changes in the financial condition and cash position of the Company, changes in the composition of the Company's management and their effect on the Company, the Company's ability to realize anticipated results of operational improvements and benefits of the divestiture transaction, the ability to successfully identify and acquire appropriate technologies and businesses for inorganic growth and to integrate such acquisitions, the ability to internally innovate and develop new products, assumptions the Company makes regarding the growth of the market and the success of the Company's offerings in the market and the Company's ability to execute its business plan and manage regulatory matters. The risks and uncertainties also include the risk factors identified in the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F and current reports on Form 6-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is in a period of strategic transition and the conduct of its business is exposed to additional risks as a result. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, which may change and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,533 $ 49,968 Accounts and notes receivable, net 6,916 8,870 Short-term investments 369 - Inventories and deferred costs 783 886 Short-term restricted cash 6,991 7,117 Prepaid and other current assets 4,071 3,755 Total current assets 65,663 70,596 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 531 610 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,029 2,649 Long-term restricted cash 2,514 2,562 Other long-term assets 1,024 1,063 Total long-term assets 6,098 6,884 Total assets $ 71,761 $ 77,480 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,998 $ 7,959 Customer advances 237 226 Deferred revenue 61 72 Income tax payable 8,574 8,509 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,163 1,184 Other current liabilities 4,253 5,438 Total current liabilities 21,286 23,388 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,067 1,660 Long-term deferred revenue and other liabilities 1,043 1,049 Total liabilities 23,396 26,097 Total equity 48,365 51,383 Total liabilities and equity $ 71,761 $ 77,480

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 5,719 $ 6,514 Cost of net sales 4,004 4,693 Gross profit 1,715 1,821 30.0 % 28.0 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,740 2,892 Research and development 2,575 2,874 Total operating expenses 5,315 5,766 Operating loss (3,600 ) (3,945 ) Interest income, net 1,332 866 Other income, net 806 1,912 Loss before income taxes (1,462 ) (1,167 ) Income tax expense (554 ) (844 ) Net loss attributable to UTStarcom Holdings Corp. $ (2,016 ) $ (2,011 ) Net loss per share attributable to UTStarcom Holdings Corp.-Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average shares outstanding-Basic 9,141 9,098