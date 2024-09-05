Finland's Wartsila Energy has released a new turnkey battery energy storage system (BESS) with new fire-safety features. From ESS News Fire safety is a key feature of Wärtsilä Energy's new Quantum3 BESS, alongside cybersecurity, energy density and sustainability design upgrades. The Finland-based company's AC block BESS builds on the Quantum2 model, which underwent nearly 10,000 hours of fire-safety testing, including research on firefighting water and plume gas. Wärtsilä said the Quantum3 meets the evolving needs of grid-scale energy storage customers and markets, including Australia. Wärtsilä ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...