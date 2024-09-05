Enerpac Tool Group Announces Acquisition of DTA

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) ("Enerpac" or the "Company") announced today that it completed the acquisition of Madrid, Spain-based DTA The Smart Move, S.A. ("DTA"), a global leader in the industrial heavy loads transportation industry, designing and manufacturing mobile robotic solutions. The purchase price is €24 million plus potential for a three-year earn-out tied to the achievement of certain financial objectives. The purchase price will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings from the Company's credit facility.



The acquisition of DTA advances Enerpac Tool Group's pure-play industrial tools and solutions strategy by adding automated on-site horizontal movement products to its Heavy Lifting Technology (HLT) portfolio and capitalizes on the trend towards greater automation in manufacturing and other industrial processes. DTA's products, technology, and capabilities will also expand Enerpac's solutions offerings in existing vertical markets, including rail, wind, infrastructure, aerospace, and nuclear. For fiscal 2025, DTA is expected to generate approximately €20 million in revenue and have a neutral effect on adjusted EPS, excluding one-time transaction costs and before accounting for synergies.

Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. President and CEO, stated, "The addition of DTA's complementary expertise and on-site horizontal movement products to our product portfolio will allow us to serve a greater portion of customers' end-to-end activities. Moreover, we can leverage Enerpac's global sales and operational discipline to create value for our customers and shareholders. We are excited to grow our business through this strategic acquisition and welcome DTA's leadership and team to the Enerpac family."

Further information about Enerpac Tool Group's acquisition of DTA can be found at ir.enerpactoolgroup.com.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

About DTA

Founded in 1972 as a family-owned business, DTA specializes in the design and manufacturing of self-propelled transporters for on-site transportation from one to 1,200 tons. Its transporters have been used in sectors such as wind, rail, shipbuilding, automotive, aerospace, steel mill and foundries, the port industry, and others. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain and sells into more than 50 countries worldwide. For further information on DTA, visit the company's website at www.dtaglobalservice.com.

