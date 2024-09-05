Taoping Inc.: Taoping Reports 28.4% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of 2024, with EPS of $0.13 Per Diluted Share Compared to a Loss of $1.10 in the Corresponding Period of 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today reported a 28.4% year over year revenue growth to $18.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a significant improvement in profitability as the Company delivered net income of $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.10 per diluted share in the same period of last year.
Taoping's strong first half 2024 results were driven by increased demand for its cutting-edge Smart City products and solutions enabled by Taoping's national sales network and scalable, compatible cloud platform. The Company's integrated ecosystem solutions seamlessly combine its robust technology platform, resource exchange mechanisms, and big data services.
Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, commented, "We continue to execute on our business strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth and improving profitability. Our expanded product lines and diversified applications, combined with the rebounding broader market customer demand, helped us deliver a 28.4% year over year revenue growth for the first six months of 2024. We are particularly pleased with the improvement in our net income per diluted share, which jumped to $0.13 from a net loss per diluted share of $1.10 in the first half of 2023, as we benefit from an accelerating growth in our higher margin products and software solutions."
"While we are devoting additional resources to support higher demand for our cutting-edge Smart City products and solutions, our digital advertising, other cloud-based and core AI-related products and applications have all been positive drivers, led by Taoping's extensive sales network throughout China and our highly scalable and compatible cloud platform. Our Smart City products and solutions were specifically designed to remove technical challenges and resource constraints to help customers operate in this new AI-dependent world. This approach gives us a meaningful competitive advantage and confidence as we focus on our continued growth and innovation to generate higher value for shareholders that aligns with our business fundamentals and catalysts."
Select Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Revenue was $18.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $14.1 million for the same period of last year, an increase of $4.0 million, or 28.4%. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million from product sales of servers, cloud-based screens and terminals, an increase of $1.3 million in advertising revenue, and an increase of $0.2 million in software revenue, offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in other revenue. The Company expects that revenue for the second half of 2024 will increase slightly as a result of the growth in the advertising business, as well as in product sales of its cloud-based screens, terminals, and new applications.
Cost of revenue was $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the same period of 2023. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue increased to 77.1% for the first six months of 2024, from 72.5% for the same period of 2023.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 22.9% for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 27.5% for the same period of 2023. The increase in overall gross profit was in line with the increase of total revenue. The decrease in overall gross margin primarily resulted from the decreased margin of the advertising business. The Company expects that gross margin for the remainder of 2024 will be consistent with that for the first half of the year.
Net profit attributable to the Company was $0.6 million or net income of $0.13 per diluted share for the first six months of 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or a loss of $1.10 per diluted share for the same period of last year.
TAOPING INC.
(F/K/A CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
480,300
$
1,300,855
Accounts receivable, net
7,436,851
8,063,280
Accounts receivable-related parties, net
243,186
630,775
Advances to suppliers
15,041,800
12,015,810
Prepaid expenses
148,782
349,558
Inventories, net
3,218,169
1,250,567
Other current assets
881,179
1,640,070
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
27,450,267
25,250,915
Property, equipment and software, net
6,130,763
6,677,484
Long-term investments
139,145
86,889
Other assets, non-current, net
359,519
811,026
TOTAL ASSETS
$
34,079,694
$
32,826,314
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term bank loans
$
7,950,679
$
8,547,509
Accounts payable
1,506,094
832,436
Advances from customers
1,881,098
1,199,732
Advances from customers-related parties
35,606
90,880
Amounts due to related parties
1,581,883
3,037,607
Accrued payroll and benefits
648,993
626,151
Other payables and accrued expenses
4,232,648
5,224,225
Income tax payable
53,894
55,262
Convertible note payable
350,930
449,215
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
18,241,825
20,063,017
TOTAL LIABILITIES
18,241,825
20,063,017
EQUITY
Ordinary shares, 2024 and 2023: par $0; authorized
168,279,087
165,115,938
Additional paid-in capital
22,553,364
22,603,523
Reserve
10,209,086
10,209,086
Accumulated deficit
(208,163,804)
(208,752,548)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
22,960,136
23,587,298
Total equity of the Company
15,837,869
12,763,297
Non-controlling interest
-
-
Total Equity
15,837,869
12,763,297
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
34,079,694
$
32,826,314
TAOPING INC.
(F/K/A CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
Six Months
Six Months
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue - Products
$
11,242,840
$
8,074,534
Revenue - Products-related parties
133,832
71,420
Revenue - Software
4,007,671
3,777,209
Revenue - Advertising
2,568,614
1,316,932
Revenue - Other
124,630
835,555
Revenue - Other-related parties
960
2,359
TOTAL REVENUE
18,078,547
14,078,009
Cost - Products
10,276,804
7,386,299
Cost - Software
1,282,985
1,711,442
Cost - Advertising
2,376,672
1,090,137
Cost - Other
1,394
15,231
TOTAL COST
13,937,855
10,203,109
GROSS PROFIT
4,140,692
3,874,900
Administrative expenses
2,781,775
3,750,087
Research and development expenses
1,224,244
1,585,894
Selling expenses
259,029
215,152
(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(124,356)
(1,676,233)
Subsidy income
43,641
142,324
Income (loss) from long-term investments
70,968
(836)
Other income (loss), net
954,447
40,767
Interest expense and debt discounts, net of interest
(350,609)
(261,812)
Income (loss) before income taxes
594,091
(1,755,790)
Income tax expense
(5,347)
(34,513)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
588,744
(1,790,303)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(18,727)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
588,744
(1,809,030)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
$
588,744
$
(1,809,030)
Income (loss) per share - Basic and Diluted*
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Basic
$
0.13
$
(1.09)
Diluted
$
0.13
$
(1.09)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Basic
$
-
$
(0.01)
Diluted
$
-
$
(0.01)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.13
$
(1.10)
Diluted
$
0.13
$
(1.10)
