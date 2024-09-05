Taoping Inc.: Taoping Reports 28.4% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of 2024, with EPS of $0.13 Per Diluted Share Compared to a Loss of $1.10 in the Corresponding Period of 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today reported a 28.4% year over year revenue growth to $18.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a significant improvement in profitability as the Company delivered net income of $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.10 per diluted share in the same period of last year.

Taoping's strong first half 2024 results were driven by increased demand for its cutting-edge Smart City products and solutions enabled by Taoping's national sales network and scalable, compatible cloud platform. The Company's integrated ecosystem solutions seamlessly combine its robust technology platform, resource exchange mechanisms, and big data services.

Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, commented, "We continue to execute on our business strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth and improving profitability. Our expanded product lines and diversified applications, combined with the rebounding broader market customer demand, helped us deliver a 28.4% year over year revenue growth for the first six months of 2024. We are particularly pleased with the improvement in our net income per diluted share, which jumped to $0.13 from a net loss per diluted share of $1.10 in the first half of 2023, as we benefit from an accelerating growth in our higher margin products and software solutions."

"While we are devoting additional resources to support higher demand for our cutting-edge Smart City products and solutions, our digital advertising, other cloud-based and core AI-related products and applications have all been positive drivers, led by Taoping's extensive sales network throughout China and our highly scalable and compatible cloud platform. Our Smart City products and solutions were specifically designed to remove technical challenges and resource constraints to help customers operate in this new AI-dependent world. This approach gives us a meaningful competitive advantage and confidence as we focus on our continued growth and innovation to generate higher value for shareholders that aligns with our business fundamentals and catalysts."

Select Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue was $18.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $14.1 million for the same period of last year, an increase of $4.0 million, or 28.4%. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million from product sales of servers, cloud-based screens and terminals, an increase of $1.3 million in advertising revenue, and an increase of $0.2 million in software revenue, offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in other revenue. The Company expects that revenue for the second half of 2024 will increase slightly as a result of the growth in the advertising business, as well as in product sales of its cloud-based screens, terminals, and new applications.

Cost of revenue was $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the same period of 2023. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue increased to 77.1% for the first six months of 2024, from 72.5% for the same period of 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 22.9% for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 27.5% for the same period of 2023. The increase in overall gross profit was in line with the increase of total revenue. The decrease in overall gross margin primarily resulted from the decreased margin of the advertising business. The Company expects that gross margin for the remainder of 2024 will be consistent with that for the first half of the year.

Net profit attributable to the Company was $0.6 million or net income of $0.13 per diluted share for the first six months of 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or a loss of $1.10 per diluted share for the same period of last year.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit http://en.taop.com. You can also follow us on X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health crisis, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

TAOPING INC.

(F/K/A CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023













June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023









(Unaudited)







ASSETS









































CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 480,300



$ 1,300,855

Accounts receivable, net







7,436,851





8,063,280

Accounts receivable-related parties, net







243,186





630,775

Advances to suppliers







15,041,800





12,015,810

Prepaid expenses







148,782





349,558

Inventories, net







3,218,169





1,250,567

Other current assets







881,179





1,640,070

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







27,450,267





25,250,915























Property, equipment and software, net







6,130,763





6,677,484

Long-term investments







139,145





86,889

Other assets, non-current, net







359,519





811,026

TOTAL ASSETS





$ 34,079,694



$ 32,826,314























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































CURRENT LIABILITIES



















Short-term bank loans





$ 7,950,679



$ 8,547,509

Accounts payable







1,506,094





832,436

Advances from customers







1,881,098





1,199,732

Advances from customers-related parties







35,606





90,880

Amounts due to related parties







1,581,883





3,037,607

Accrued payroll and benefits







648,993





626,151

Other payables and accrued expenses







4,232,648





5,224,225

Income tax payable







53,894





55,262

Convertible note payable







350,930





449,215

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







18,241,825





20,063,017























TOTAL LIABILITIES







18,241,825





20,063,017























EQUITY



















Ordinary shares, 2024 and 2023: par $0; authorized

capital 100,000,000 shares; shares issued and

outstanding, June 30, 2024: 6,626,051 shares;

December 31, 2023: 2,891,822 shares*;







168,279,087





165,115,938

Additional paid-in capital







22,553,364





22,603,523

Reserve







10,209,086





10,209,086

Accumulated deficit







(208,163,804)





(208,752,548)

Accumulated other comprehensive income







22,960,136





23,587,298

Total equity of the Company







15,837,869





12,763,297

Non-controlling interest







-





-

Total Equity







15,837,869





12,763,297























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





$ 34,079,694



$ 32,826,314





* On August 1, 2023, the Company implemented a one-for-ten reverse stock split of the Company's issued

and outstanding ordinary shares. Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per

share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted. Accompanying notes are provided in the Company's 6-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission, which are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements included in such

6-K.



TAOPING INC.

(F/K/A CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023













Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended









June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenue - Products





$ 11,242,840



$ 8,074,534

Revenue - Products-related parties







133,832





71,420

Revenue - Software







4,007,671





3,777,209

Revenue - Advertising







2,568,614





1,316,932

Revenue - Other







124,630





835,555

Revenue - Other-related parties







960





2,359

TOTAL REVENUE







18,078,547





14,078,009























Cost - Products







10,276,804





7,386,299

Cost - Software







1,282,985





1,711,442

Cost - Advertising







2,376,672





1,090,137

Cost - Other







1,394





15,231

TOTAL COST







13,937,855





10,203,109























GROSS PROFIT







4,140,692





3,874,900























Administrative expenses







2,781,775





3,750,087

Research and development expenses







1,224,244





1,585,894

Selling expenses







259,029





215,152

(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS







(124,356)





(1,676,233)























Subsidy income







43,641





142,324

Income (loss) from long-term investments







70,968





(836)

Other income (loss), net







954,447





40,767

Interest expense and debt discounts, net of interest

income







(350,609)





(261,812)























Income (loss) before income taxes







594,091





(1,755,790)























Income tax expense







(5,347)





(34,513)























Net income (loss) from continuing operations







588,744





(1,790,303)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations







-





(18,727)

NET INCOME (LOSS)







588,744





(1,809,030)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-

controlling interest







-





-

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY





$ 588,744



$ (1,809,030)























Income (loss) per share - Basic and Diluted*



















CONTINUING OPERATIONS



















Basic





$ 0.13



$ (1.09)

Diluted





$ 0.13



$ (1.09)























DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



















Basic





$ -



$ (0.01)

Diluted





$ -



$ (0.01)























NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY*



















Basic





$ 0.13



$ (1.10)

Diluted





$ 0.13



$ (1.10)





* On August 1, 2023, the Company implemented a one-for-ten reverse stock split of the Company's issued

and outstanding ordinary shares. Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per

share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted. Accompanying notes are provided in the Company's 6-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission, which are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements included in such

6-K.



SOURCE Taoping Inc.