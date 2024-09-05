Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJLS | ISIN: VGG8675V1278 | Ticker-Symbol: C3I
NASDAQ
05.09.24
15:37 Uhr
0,510 US-Dollar
+0,010
+1,98 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TAOPING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAOPING INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 14:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taoping Inc.: Taoping Reports 28.4% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of 2024, with EPS of $0.13 Per Diluted Share Compared to a Loss of $1.10 in the Corresponding Period of 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today reported a 28.4% year over year revenue growth to $18.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a significant improvement in profitability as the Company delivered net income of $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.10 per diluted share in the same period of last year.

Taoping's strong first half 2024 results were driven by increased demand for its cutting-edge Smart City products and solutions enabled by Taoping's national sales network and scalable, compatible cloud platform. The Company's integrated ecosystem solutions seamlessly combine its robust technology platform, resource exchange mechanisms, and big data services.

Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, commented, "We continue to execute on our business strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth and improving profitability. Our expanded product lines and diversified applications, combined with the rebounding broader market customer demand, helped us deliver a 28.4% year over year revenue growth for the first six months of 2024. We are particularly pleased with the improvement in our net income per diluted share, which jumped to $0.13 from a net loss per diluted share of $1.10 in the first half of 2023, as we benefit from an accelerating growth in our higher margin products and software solutions."

"While we are devoting additional resources to support higher demand for our cutting-edge Smart City products and solutions, our digital advertising, other cloud-based and core AI-related products and applications have all been positive drivers, led by Taoping's extensive sales network throughout China and our highly scalable and compatible cloud platform. Our Smart City products and solutions were specifically designed to remove technical challenges and resource constraints to help customers operate in this new AI-dependent world. This approach gives us a meaningful competitive advantage and confidence as we focus on our continued growth and innovation to generate higher value for shareholders that aligns with our business fundamentals and catalysts."

Select Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue was $18.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $14.1 million for the same period of last year, an increase of $4.0 million, or 28.4%. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million from product sales of servers, cloud-based screens and terminals, an increase of $1.3 million in advertising revenue, and an increase of $0.2 million in software revenue, offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in other revenue. The Company expects that revenue for the second half of 2024 will increase slightly as a result of the growth in the advertising business, as well as in product sales of its cloud-based screens, terminals, and new applications.

Cost of revenue was $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the same period of 2023. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue increased to 77.1% for the first six months of 2024, from 72.5% for the same period of 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 22.9% for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 27.5% for the same period of 2023. The increase in overall gross profit was in line with the increase of total revenue. The decrease in overall gross margin primarily resulted from the decreased margin of the advertising business. The Company expects that gross margin for the remainder of 2024 will be consistent with that for the first half of the year.

Net profit attributable to the Company was $0.6 million or net income of $0.13 per diluted share for the first six months of 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or a loss of $1.10 per diluted share for the same period of last year.

About Taoping Inc.
Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit http://en.taop.com. You can also follow us on X.

Safe Harbor Statement
 This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health crisis, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

TAOPING INC.


(F/K/A CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.)


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023








June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023






(Unaudited)





ASSETS






















CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents




$

480,300



$

1,300,855


Accounts receivable, net





7,436,851




8,063,280


Accounts receivable-related parties, net





243,186




630,775


Advances to suppliers





15,041,800




12,015,810


Prepaid expenses





148,782




349,558


Inventories, net





3,218,169




1,250,567


Other current assets





881,179




1,640,070


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





27,450,267




25,250,915













Property, equipment and software, net





6,130,763




6,677,484


Long-term investments





139,145




86,889


Other assets, non-current, net





359,519




811,026


TOTAL ASSETS




$

34,079,694



$

32,826,314













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






















CURRENT LIABILITIES











Short-term bank loans




$

7,950,679



$

8,547,509


Accounts payable





1,506,094




832,436


Advances from customers





1,881,098




1,199,732


Advances from customers-related parties





35,606




90,880


Amounts due to related parties





1,581,883




3,037,607


Accrued payroll and benefits





648,993




626,151


Other payables and accrued expenses





4,232,648




5,224,225


Income tax payable





53,894




55,262


Convertible note payable





350,930




449,215


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





18,241,825




20,063,017













TOTAL LIABILITIES





18,241,825




20,063,017













EQUITY











Ordinary shares, 2024 and 2023: par $0; authorized
capital 100,000,000 shares; shares issued and
outstanding, June 30, 2024: 6,626,051 shares;
December 31, 2023: 2,891,822 shares*;





168,279,087




165,115,938


Additional paid-in capital





22,553,364




22,603,523


Reserve





10,209,086




10,209,086


Accumulated deficit





(208,163,804)




(208,752,548)


Accumulated other comprehensive income





22,960,136




23,587,298


Total equity of the Company





15,837,869




12,763,297


Non-controlling interest





-




-


Total Equity





15,837,869




12,763,297













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




$

34,079,694



$

32,826,314




* On August 1, 2023, the Company implemented a one-for-ten reverse stock split of the Company's issued
and outstanding ordinary shares. Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per
share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

Accompanying notes are provided in the Company's 6-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements included in such
6-K.


TAOPING INC.


(F/K/A CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.)


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023








Six Months
Ended



Six Months
Ended






June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023






(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenue - Products




$

11,242,840



$

8,074,534


Revenue - Products-related parties





133,832




71,420


Revenue - Software





4,007,671




3,777,209


Revenue - Advertising





2,568,614




1,316,932


Revenue - Other





124,630




835,555


Revenue - Other-related parties





960




2,359


TOTAL REVENUE





18,078,547




14,078,009













Cost - Products





10,276,804




7,386,299


Cost - Software





1,282,985




1,711,442


Cost - Advertising





2,376,672




1,090,137


Cost - Other





1,394




15,231


TOTAL COST





13,937,855




10,203,109













GROSS PROFIT





4,140,692




3,874,900













Administrative expenses





2,781,775




3,750,087


Research and development expenses





1,224,244




1,585,894


Selling expenses





259,029




215,152


(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS





(124,356)




(1,676,233)













Subsidy income





43,641




142,324


Income (loss) from long-term investments





70,968




(836)


Other income (loss), net





954,447




40,767


Interest expense and debt discounts, net of interest
income





(350,609)




(261,812)













Income (loss) before income taxes





594,091




(1,755,790)













Income tax expense





(5,347)




(34,513)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations





588,744




(1,790,303)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations





-




(18,727)


NET INCOME (LOSS)





588,744




(1,809,030)


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-
controlling interest





-




-


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
COMPANY




$

588,744



$

(1,809,030)













Income (loss) per share - Basic and Diluted*











CONTINUING OPERATIONS











Basic




$

0.13



$

(1.09)


Diluted




$

0.13



$

(1.09)













DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS











Basic




$

-



$

(0.01)


Diluted




$

-



$

(0.01)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY*











Basic




$

0.13



$

(1.10)


Diluted




$

0.13



$

(1.10)




* On August 1, 2023, the Company implemented a one-for-ten reverse stock split of the Company's issued
and outstanding ordinary shares. Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per
share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

Accompanying notes are provided in the Company's 6-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements included in such
6-K.


SOURCE Taoping Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.