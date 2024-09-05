Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces August 2024 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 322 Bitcoin in August 2024 and Exceeds 10,000 Bitcoin Held

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining, announces unaudited production and operations updates for August 2024.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for August 2024













Comparison (%)

Metric

August 2024 1 July 2024 1 August 2023

Month/Month Year/Year

Bitcoin Produced

322 370 333

-13 % -3 %

Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 10.4 11.9 10.8

-13 % -3 %

Bitcoin Held 2

10,019 9,704 7,309

3 % 37 %

Bitcoin Sold

- - 300

N/A N/A

Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds

- - $8.6 million

N/A N/A

Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold N/A N/A $28,617

N/A N/A

Deployed Hash Rate - Rockdale 2 14.7 EH/s 14.7 EH/s 10.3 EH/s 2

0 % 42 %

Deployed Hash Rate - Corsicana 2 7.6 EH/s 7.6 EH/s -

0 % N/A

Deployed Hash Rate - Kentucky 2,3 1.2 EH/s 1.0 EH/s N/A

20 % N/A

Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2

23.5 EH/s 23.2 EH/s 10.3 EH/s

1 % 128 %

Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Rockdale 4

8.2 EH/s 9.6 EH/s 4.5 EH/s

-14 % 84 %

Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Corsicana 4 5.2 EH/s 5.7 EH/s -

-9 % N/A

Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Kentucky 3,4 1.0 EH/s 0.9 EH/s 5 N/A

16 % N/A

Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 4 14.5 EH/s 15.5 EH/s 4.5 EH/s

-7 % 224 %

Power Credits 6 $5.7 million $3.2 million $23.3 million

79 % -76 %

Demand Response Credits 7 $0.7 million $0.2 million $5.2 million

261 % -86 %

Total Power Credits $6.4 million $3.4 million $28.5 million

90 % -78 %

All-in Power Cost - Rockdale 8 2.0c/kWh 3.0c/kWh (15.8)c/kWh

-17 % N/M

All-in Power Cost - Corsicana 8 3.9c/kWh 3.9c/kWh N/A

1 % N/A

All-in Power Cost - Kentucky 8,9 3.7c/kWh 3.6c/kWh 10 N/A

4 % N/A

All-in Power Cost - Total 8 2.6c/kWh 3.2c/kWh (15.8)c/kWh

-14 % N/M





Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Includes self-mining capacity hosted outside of Kentucky. Average over the month. Average from July 24 to 31, where Riot held 100% ownership of Kentucky assets. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits. All-in power cost for Kentucky assets. All-in power cost from July 24 to 31, for Kentucky assets.



"August is historically the hottest month of the year in Texas, resulting in some of the highest periods of demand on the ERCOT grid," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "In August, Riot produced 322 Bitcoin and continued to exercise our unique power strategy, ensuring that we optimized our energy costs while making more power available to the grid during periods of peak demand. As a result, Riot generated power credits in August that led to an all-in power cost at our Rockdale Facility of $20 /MWh, while our Corsicana Facility, which purchases energy at the real-time spot price, achieved an all-in power cost for the month of $39 /MWh.

"In addition to periods of curtailment due to our participation in demand response programs, uptime was impacted during the month by high temperatures in Texas and unscheduled maintenance at one of the buildings at our Rockdale Facility, which has subsequently returned to full operation. At our Corsicana Facility, building cooling systems in Buildings A1 and A2 were being completed towards the end of August, and on completion, this will alleviate the impact of high temperatures on our operations at A1 and A2 going forward.

"We have made significant progress towards completing the development of our third 100 MW building at the Corsicana Facility, Building B1, and the deployment of miners within it, which will be completed and operating at full capacity by the end of September. We have also begun to increase hash rate at our newly acquired Kentucky facilities, where additional capacity growth is ongoing, and we remain on track to achieve our third quarter hash rate target of 28 EH/s and year-end hash rate growth target of 36 EH/s."

Riot's Power Strategy Overview

Riot's power strategy is based on being a flexible consumer of power. The Company typically consumes power when it is low-cost and abundant, as opposed to residential consumers, who typically increase power usage during peak periods of demand. When demand increases and/or supply decreases, causing prices to rise, the Company can either power down to reduce power costs, or bid competitively to provide the grid operator with visibility into, and control over, Riot's power utilization. This control gives the grid operator the ability to either absorb excess power when supply is high or to curtail Riot's operations in order to reduce demand when beneficial to the grid, and ultimately, to all consumers.

During August, Riot continued its participation in ERCOT's Four Coincident Peak Program ("4CP"). The 4CP program is an opportunity for users of power to curtail usage during periods of highest demand on the grid in each of the four summer months of the year. Riot curtailed operations in August during peak periods of demand within ERCOT and will continue to do so throughout the summer. These periods of curtailment occur whenever total demand on the grid could reach its peak point for each month and does not depend on the current price for power, which fluctuates due to a variety of factors and may be lower or higher than anticipated. As part of Riot's participation in this voluntary program, the Company can achieve substantial savings on future costs, and participation is a key part of the Company's partnership-driven approach with the grid and all consumers of power in ERCOT.

Infrastructure Update

Riot is currently developing Phase 1 (400 MW) of the Company's Corsicana Facility, which, once fully developed, is expected to total 1 gigawatt (1,000 MW) in developed mining capacity.

Riot continued development of the third 100 MW building, Building B1, and began deploying miners within the building. Building B1 will be fully operational in the month of September. Development has continued on the final 100 MW building in Phase 1, Building B2, and miner deployment will begin during the month of September.

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

