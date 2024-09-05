LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced first quarter fee revenue of $674.9 million. In addition, first quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.17 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.18.

"I am pleased with our first quarter results, as we generated $675 million in fee revenue," said Gary D. Burnison. "Earnings and profitability increased year over year as we delivered $111 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 16.5% margin, which is our fifth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement.

"Our sustained success stems from a balanced approach - from our colleagues and IP to our diversified strategy and broad offerings. As a result, our topline is more than 30 percent higher than before the pandemic, with even greater profitability. During the quarter, Consulting and Digital maintained their positive momentum, with improved growth in Executive Search and stable trends across Professional Search permanent placement and RPO. We are also confident about the future, as evidenced by our capital allocation, which not only included share buybacks but also more than a twofold increase in our quarterly dividend year over year. Moving forward, we will continue to transform the business to enable our clients to Be More Than."

Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 674.9 $ 699.2 Total revenue $ 682.8 $ 706.3 Operating income $ 76.1 $ 56.8 Operating margin 11.3 % 8.1 % Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 62.6 $ 46.6 Basic earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 0.89 Adjusted Results (b): First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111.2 $ 95.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.5 % 13.7 % Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 63.1 $ 51.5 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 0.99 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.99

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable. Adjusted results on a consolidated basis are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):

First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Integration/acquisition costs $ 1.1 $ 4.1 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.1 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ 1.6 Restructuring charges, net $ - $ 0.4

The Company reported fee revenue in Q1 FY'25 of $674.9 million, a decrease of 3% (down 2% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q1 FY'24. The decrease in fee revenue was primarily due to lower fee revenues in Professional Search & Interim and RPO driven by a decline in demand due to the current economic environment, partially offset by an increase in Executive Search fee revenue.

Operating income was $76.1 million (at an operating margin of 11.3%) in Q1 FY'25, compared to $56.8 million (at an operating margin of 8.1%) in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 320bps. Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $62.6 million in Q1 FY'25, compared to $46.6 million in Q1 FY'24. Adjusted EBITDA was $111.2 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $95.7 million in Q1 FY'24. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5% in Q1 FY'25, an increase of 280bps.

Operating income, margin, and net income attributable to Korn Ferry increased as a result of strong cost management, coupled with the lower cost of services expense compared to the year-ago quarter. These decreases in expenses were partially offset by the decrease in fee revenue discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA and margin increased due to the same factors above but excluded integration/acquisition costs.

Results by Line of Business Selected Consulting Data (dollars in millions) (a) First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 167.9 $ 168.1 Total revenue $ 170.8 $ 170.8 Ending number of consultants and execution staff (b) 1,663 1,855 Hours worked in thousands (c) 395 427 Average bill rate (d) $ 425 $ 394 Adjusted Results (e): First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.3 $ 25.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.5 % 15.0 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services. (c) The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period. (d) The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and execution staff. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ 0.6 Restructuring charges, net $ - $ 0.2

Fee revenue was $167.9 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $168.1 million in Q1 FY'24, essentially flat (up 1% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q1 FY'24.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.3% compared to Q1 FY'24 to $29.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter increased year-over-year by 250bps to 17.5%. These increases resulted primarily from higher average bill rates and greater consultant and execution staff productivity.

Selected Digital Data (dollars in millions) (a) First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 88.2 $ 88.0 Total revenue $ 88.2 $ 88.0 Ending number of consultants 259 336 Subscription & License fee revenue $ 34.1 $ 32.5 Adjusted Results: First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.6 $ 24.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.2 % 27.6 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding.

Fee revenue was $88.2 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $88.0 million in Q1 FY'24, essentially flat year-over-year and up 2% on a constant currency basis. Subscription and license fee revenue in the quarter increased 5% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter increased year-over-year by 260bps to 30.2%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly due to improved consultant productivity and strong cost management.

Selected Executive Search Data (a) (dollars in millions) (b) First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 208.6 $ 205.2 Total revenue $ 210.4 $ 207.6 Ending number of consultants 559 612 Average number of consultants 551 607 Engagements billed 3,448 3,633 New engagements (c) 1,556 1,549 Adjusted Results (d): First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49.4 $ 42.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.7 % 20.7 %

(a) Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments described in our annual and quarterly reporting on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base. (b) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (c) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period. (d) Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following:

First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 0.1 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ 0.9 Restructuring charges, net $ - $ 0.2

Fee revenue was $208.6 million in Q1 FY'25, an increase of $3.4 million or 2% compared to Q1 FY'24 (up 3% on a constant currency basis). The increase in fee revenue was primarily driven by a 4% increase in the number of engagements billed in our North America region.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.4 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $42.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 300bps to 23.7% in Q1 FY'25. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher consultant productivity and strong cost management.

Selected Professional Search & Interim Data (dollars in millions) (a) First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 121.7 $ 142.2 Total revenue $ 122.7 $ 143.1 Permanent Placement: Fee revenue $ 52.2 $ 58.3 Engagements billed 1,820 2,209 New engagements (b) 972 1,235 Ending number of consultants 319 405 Interim: Fee revenue $ 69.5 $ 83.9 Average bill rate (c) $ 133 $ 122 Average weekly billable consultants (d) 1,068 1,485 Adjusted Results (e): First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.7 $ 24.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.1 % 17.1 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period. (c) Fee revenue from interim divided by the number of hours worked by consultants. (d) The number of billable consultants based on a weekly average in the respective period. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Integration/acquisition costs $ 1.1 $ 4.0

Fee revenue was $121.7 million in Q1 FY'25, a decrease of 14% in both actual and constant currency compared to the year-ago quarter, due primarily to lower demand in the current economic environment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.7 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased year-over-year by 400bps to 21.1%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to a higher average bill rate in Interim, increased consultant productivity in Permanent Placement and strong cost management.

Selected Recruitment Process Outsourcing ("RPO") Data (dollars in millions) (a) First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 88.5 $ 95.7 Total revenue $ 90.7 $ 96.8 Remaining revenue under contract (b) $ 656.1 $ 679.8 RPO new business (c) $ 103.6 $ 48.2 Adjusted Results (d): First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.5 $ 10.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.1 % 10.9 %

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Estimated fee revenue associated with signed contracts for which revenue has not yet been recognized. (c) Estimated total value of a contract at the point of execution of the contract. (d) Adjusted results exclude the following:

First Quarter FY'25 FY'24 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ 0.1

Fee revenue was $88.5 million in Q1 FY'25, a decrease of $7.2 million or 8% (down 7% on a constant currency basis) compared to the year-ago quarter. RPO fee revenue decreased due to moderation in the hiring volume in the existing base of clients due to the current economic environment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $10.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 320bps to 14.1% in Q1 FY'25. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin both resulted from greater execution staff productivity and strong cost management.

Outlook

Assuming worldwide geopolitical conditions, economic conditions, financial markets and foreign exchange rates remain steady, on a consolidated basis:

Q2 FY'25 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $655 million and $685 million; and

Q2 FY'25 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $1.11 to $1.23.

On a consolidated adjusted basis:

Q2 FY'25 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $1.14 to $1.26.

Q2 FY'25 Earnings Per Share Outlook Low High Consolidated diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.23 Integration/acquisition costs 0.03 0.03 Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.14 $ 1.26

(1) Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the items listed in the table.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to our outlook, projections, goals, strategies, future plans and expectations, including statements relating to expected demand for and relevance of our products and services, expected results of our business diversification strategy, and other statements of future events or conditions are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "goals", "estimates", "guidance", "may", "should", "could", "will" or "likely", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations; actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. The potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to global and local political and or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, such as inflation, interest rates, global slowdowns, or recessions, competition, geopolitical tensions, shifts in global trade patterns, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, impact of inflationary pressures on our profitability, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retaining key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, portability of client relationships, consolidation of or within the industries we serve, changes and developments in government laws and regulations, evolving investor and customer expectations with regard to environmental, social and governance matters, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, including as a result of recent workforce, real estate, and other restructuring initiatives, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities or events, changes to data security, data privacy, and data protection laws, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, limited protection of our intellectual property ("IP"), our ability to enhance, develop and respond to new technology, including artificial intelligence, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, employment liability risk, an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets, treaties, or regulations on our business and our Company, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our ability to develop new products and services, changes in our accounting estimates and assumptions, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, seasonality, the expansion of social media platforms, the ability to effect acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses, resulting organizational changes, our indebtedness, and those relating to the ultimate magnitude and duration of any pandemic or outbreaks. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences from our expectations, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In particular, it includes:

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;

Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period; and

Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable, and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA margin.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry. These charges, which are described in the footnotes in the attached reconciliations, represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Professional Search & Interim business, 2) impairment of fixed assets associated with the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices, 3) impairment of right-of-use assets due to the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices and 4) restructuring charges, net to realign our workforce with the Company's business needs and objectives. The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance. Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. Management further believes that Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company. In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Fee revenue $ 674,946 $ 699,189 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 7,815 7,073 Total revenue 682,761 706,262 Compensation and benefits 451,775 479,881 General and administrative expenses 59,999 65,917 Reimbursed expenses 7,815 7,073 Cost of services 67,544 77,190 Depreciation and amortization 19,578 19,012 Restructuring charges, net - 421 Total operating expenses 606,711 649,494 Operating income 76,050 56,768 Other income, net 14,505 13,577 Interest expense, net (3,945 ) (4,740 ) Income before provision for income taxes 86,610 65,605 Income tax provision 22,354 18,420 Net income 64,256 47,185 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,652 ) (580 ) Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 62,604 $ 46,605 Earnings per common share attributable to Korn Ferry: Basic $ 1.19 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.89 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,950 50,934 Diluted 52,745 51,082 Cash dividends declared per share: $ 0.37 $ 0.18

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY REPORTING SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 % Change Fee revenue: Consulting $ 167,870 $ 168,088 (0.1 %) Digital 88,180 87,986 0.2 % Executive Search: North America 134,752 127,498 5.7 % EMEA 45,981 46,776 (1.7 %) Asia Pacific 20,579 24,539 (16.1 %) Latin America 7,323 6,421 14.0 % Total Executive Search (a) 208,635 205,234 1.7 % Professional Search & Interim 121,741 142,179 (14.4 %) RPO 88,520 95,702 (7.5 %) Total fee revenue 674,946 699,189 (3.5 %) Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 7,815 7,073 10.5 % Total revenue $ 682,761 $ 706,262 (3.3 %)

(a) Total Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 (1) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 633,376 $ 941,005 Marketable securities 40,626 42,742 Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $46,714 and $44,192 at July 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively 573,019 541,014 Income taxes and other receivables 49,606 40,696 Unearned compensation 62,375 59,247 Prepaid expenses and other assets 56,479 49,456 Total current assets 1,415,481 1,674,160 Marketable securities, non-current 231,195 211,681 Property and equipment, net 159,522 161,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 155,881 160,464 Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans 234,725 218,977 Deferred income taxes 124,180 133,564 Goodwill 908,485 908,376 Intangible assets, net 82,606 88,833 Unearned compensation, non-current 113,171 99,913 Investments and other assets 22,323 21,052 Total assets $ 3,447,569 $ 3,678,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 49,611 $ 50,112 Income taxes payable 23,775 24,076 Compensation and benefits payable 270,897 525,466 Operating lease liability, current 35,931 36,073 Other accrued liabilities 277,804 298,792 Total current liabilities 658,018 934,519 Deferred compensation and other retirement plans 469,583 440,396 Operating lease liability, non-current 137,218 143,507 Long-term debt 397,140 396,946 Deferred tax liabilities 4,173 4,540 Other liabilities 22,195 21,636 Total liabilities 1,688,327 1,941,544 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 78,210 and 77,460 shares issued and 52,154 and 51,983 shares outstanding at July 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively 390,053 414,885 Retained earnings 1,468,648 1,425,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (104,860 ) (107,671 ) Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity 1,753,841 1,733,058 Noncontrolling interest 5,401 4,267 Total stockholders' equity 1,759,242 1,737,325 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,447,569 $ 3,678,869

(1) Information is derived from audited financial statements included in Form 10-K.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 62,604 $ 46,605 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,652 580 Net income 64,256 47,185 Income tax provision 22,354 18,420 Income before provision for income taxes 86,610 65,605 Other income, net (14,505 ) (13,577 ) Interest expense, net 3,945 4,740 Operating income 76,050 56,768 Depreciation and amortization 19,578 19,012 Other income, net 14,505 13,577 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 1,076 4,128 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 123 Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - 1,629 Restructuring charges, net (4) - 421 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,209 $ 95,658 Operating margin 11.3 % 8.1 % Depreciation and amortization 2.9 % 2.7 % Other income, net 2.1 % 2.0 % Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.2 % 0.6 % Impairment of fixed assets (2) - % - % Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - % 0.2 % Restructuring charges, net (4) - % 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.5 % 13.7 % Net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 62,604 $ 46,605 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 1,076 4,128 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 123 Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - 1,629 Restructuring charges, net (4) - 421 Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (560 ) (1,419 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 63,120 $ 51,487 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 0.89 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.02 0.08 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - - Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - 0.03 Restructuring charges, net (4) - 0.01 Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 0.89 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.02 0.08 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - - Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - 0.03 Restructuring charges, net (4) - 0.01 Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.99

Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Costs associated with previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses. (2) Costs associated with impairment of fixed assets (i.e. leasehold improvements) due to terminating and deciding to sublease some of our offices. (3) Costs associated with impairment of right-of-use assets due to terminating and deciding to sublease some of our offices. (4) Restructuring charges we incurred to realign our workforce with business needs and objectives due to shifts in global trade lanes and persistent inflationary pressures. (5) Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and right-of-use assets, and restructuring charges, net.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Fee revenue Total revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin Fee revenue Total revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 167,870 $ 170,767 $ 29,294 17.5 % $ 168,088 $ 170,793 $ 25,180 15.0 % Digital 88,180 88,211 26,623 30.2 % 87,986 88,012 24,325 27.6 % Executive Search: North America 134,752 136,087 35,098 26.0 % 127,498 129,413 28,756 22.6 % EMEA 45,981 46,276 7,265 15.8 % 46,776 47,135 5,638 12.1 % Asia Pacific 20,579 20,704 4,218 20.5 % 24,539 24,610 6,315 25.7 % Latin America 7,323 7,326 2,798 38.2 % 6,421 6,422 1,741 27.1 % Total Executive Search 208,635 210,393 49,379 23.7 % 205,234 207,580 42,450 20.7 % Professional Search & Interim 121,741 122,730 25,706 21.1 % 142,179 143,069 24,329 17.1 % RPO 88,520 90,660 12,494 14.1 % 95,702 96,808 10,471 10.9 % Corporate - - (32,287 ) - - (31,097 ) Consolidated $ 674,946 $ 682,761 $ 111,209 16.5 % $ 699,189 $ 706,262 $ 95,658 13.7 %

