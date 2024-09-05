LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced first quarter fee revenue of $674.9 million. In addition, first quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.17 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.18.
"I am pleased with our first quarter results, as we generated $675 million in fee revenue," said Gary D. Burnison. "Earnings and profitability increased year over year as we delivered $111 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 16.5% margin, which is our fifth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement.
"Our sustained success stems from a balanced approach - from our colleagues and IP to our diversified strategy and broad offerings. As a result, our topline is more than 30 percent higher than before the pandemic, with even greater profitability. During the quarter, Consulting and Digital maintained their positive momentum, with improved growth in Executive Search and stable trends across Professional Search permanent placement and RPO. We are also confident about the future, as evidenced by our capital allocation, which not only included share buybacks but also more than a twofold increase in our quarterly dividend year over year. Moving forward, we will continue to transform the business to enable our clients to Be More Than."
Selected Financial Results
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a)
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Fee revenue
$
674.9
$
699.2
Total revenue
$
682.8
$
706.3
Operating income
$
76.1
$
56.8
Operating margin
11.3
%
8.1
%
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
62.6
$
46.6
Basic earnings per share
$
1.19
$
0.89
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.17
$
0.89
Adjusted Results (b):
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
111.2
$
95.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.5
%
13.7
%
Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
63.1
$
51.5
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
1.20
$
0.99
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.18
$
0.99
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable. Adjusted results on a consolidated basis are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Integration/acquisition costs
$
1.1
$
4.1
Impairment of fixed assets
$
-
$
0.1
Impairment of right-of-use assets
$
-
$
1.6
Restructuring charges, net
$
-
$
0.4
The Company reported fee revenue in Q1 FY'25 of $674.9 million, a decrease of 3% (down 2% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q1 FY'24. The decrease in fee revenue was primarily due to lower fee revenues in Professional Search & Interim and RPO driven by a decline in demand due to the current economic environment, partially offset by an increase in Executive Search fee revenue.
Operating income was $76.1 million (at an operating margin of 11.3%) in Q1 FY'25, compared to $56.8 million (at an operating margin of 8.1%) in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 320bps. Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $62.6 million in Q1 FY'25, compared to $46.6 million in Q1 FY'24. Adjusted EBITDA was $111.2 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $95.7 million in Q1 FY'24. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5% in Q1 FY'25, an increase of 280bps.
Operating income, margin, and net income attributable to Korn Ferry increased as a result of strong cost management, coupled with the lower cost of services expense compared to the year-ago quarter. These decreases in expenses were partially offset by the decrease in fee revenue discussed above.
Adjusted EBITDA and margin increased due to the same factors above but excluded integration/acquisition costs.
Results by Line of Business
Selected Consulting Data
(dollars in millions) (a)
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Fee revenue
$
167.9
$
168.1
Total revenue
$
170.8
$
170.8
Ending number of consultants and execution staff (b)
1,663
1,855
Hours worked in thousands (c)
395
427
Average bill rate (d)
$
425
$
394
Adjusted Results (e):
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29.3
$
25.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.5
%
15.0
%
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services.
(c)
The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period.
(d)
The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and execution staff.
(e)
Adjusted results exclude the following:
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Impairment of right-of-use assets
$
-
$
0.6
Restructuring charges, net
$
-
$
0.2
Fee revenue was $167.9 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $168.1 million in Q1 FY'24, essentially flat (up 1% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q1 FY'24.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.3% compared to Q1 FY'24 to $29.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter increased year-over-year by 250bps to 17.5%. These increases resulted primarily from higher average bill rates and greater consultant and execution staff productivity.
Selected Digital Data
(dollars in millions) (a)
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Fee revenue
$
88.2
$
88.0
Total revenue
$
88.2
$
88.0
Ending number of consultants
259
336
Subscription & License fee revenue
$
34.1
$
32.5
Adjusted Results:
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26.6
$
24.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.2
%
27.6
%
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
Fee revenue was $88.2 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $88.0 million in Q1 FY'24, essentially flat year-over-year and up 2% on a constant currency basis. Subscription and license fee revenue in the quarter increased 5% year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter increased year-over-year by 260bps to 30.2%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly due to improved consultant productivity and strong cost management.
Selected Executive Search Data (a)
(dollars in millions) (b)
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Fee revenue
$
208.6
$
205.2
Total revenue
$
210.4
$
207.6
Ending number of consultants
559
612
Average number of consultants
551
607
Engagements billed
3,448
3,633
New engagements (c)
1,556
1,549
Adjusted Results (d):
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49.4
$
42.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
23.7
%
20.7
%
(a)
Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments described in our annual and quarterly reporting on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base.
(b)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(c)
Represents new engagements opened in the respective period.
(d)
Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following:
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Impairment of fixed assets
$
-
$
0.1
Impairment of right-of-use assets
$
-
$
0.9
Restructuring charges, net
$
-
$
0.2
Fee revenue was $208.6 million in Q1 FY'25, an increase of $3.4 million or 2% compared to Q1 FY'24 (up 3% on a constant currency basis). The increase in fee revenue was primarily driven by a 4% increase in the number of engagements billed in our North America region.
Adjusted EBITDA was $49.4 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $42.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 300bps to 23.7% in Q1 FY'25. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher consultant productivity and strong cost management.
Selected Professional Search & Interim Data
(dollars in millions) (a)
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Fee revenue
$
121.7
$
142.2
Total revenue
$
122.7
$
143.1
Permanent Placement:
Fee revenue
$
52.2
$
58.3
Engagements billed
1,820
2,209
New engagements (b)
972
1,235
Ending number of consultants
319
405
Interim:
Fee revenue
$
69.5
$
83.9
Average bill rate (c)
$
133
$
122
Average weekly billable consultants (d)
1,068
1,485
Adjusted Results (e):
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25.7
$
24.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21.1
%
17.1
%
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
Represents new engagements opened in the respective period.
(c)
Fee revenue from interim divided by the number of hours worked by consultants.
(d)
The number of billable consultants based on a weekly average in the respective period.
(e)
Adjusted results exclude the following:
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Integration/acquisition costs
$
1.1
$
4.0
Fee revenue was $121.7 million in Q1 FY'25, a decrease of 14% in both actual and constant currency compared to the year-ago quarter, due primarily to lower demand in the current economic environment.
Adjusted EBITDA was $25.7 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased year-over-year by 400bps to 21.1%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to a higher average bill rate in Interim, increased consultant productivity in Permanent Placement and strong cost management.
Selected Recruitment Process Outsourcing ("RPO") Data
(dollars in millions) (a)
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Fee revenue
$
88.5
$
95.7
Total revenue
$
90.7
$
96.8
Remaining revenue under contract (b)
$
656.1
$
679.8
RPO new business (c)
$
103.6
$
48.2
Adjusted Results (d):
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12.5
$
10.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.1
%
10.9
%
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
Estimated fee revenue associated with signed contracts for which revenue has not yet been recognized.
(c)
Estimated total value of a contract at the point of execution of the contract.
(d)
Adjusted results exclude the following:
First Quarter
FY'25
FY'24
Impairment of right-of-use assets
$
-
$
0.1
Fee revenue was $88.5 million in Q1 FY'25, a decrease of $7.2 million or 8% (down 7% on a constant currency basis) compared to the year-ago quarter. RPO fee revenue decreased due to moderation in the hiring volume in the existing base of clients due to the current economic environment.
Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million in Q1 FY'25 compared to $10.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 320bps to 14.1% in Q1 FY'25. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin both resulted from greater execution staff productivity and strong cost management.
Outlook
Assuming worldwide geopolitical conditions, economic conditions, financial markets and foreign exchange rates remain steady, on a consolidated basis:
- Q2 FY'25 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $655 million and $685 million; and
- Q2 FY'25 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $1.11 to $1.23.
On a consolidated adjusted basis:
- Q2 FY'25 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $1.14 to $1.26.
Q2 FY'25
Earnings Per Share Outlook
Low
High
Consolidated diluted earnings per share
|$
1.11
|$
1.23
Integration/acquisition costs
0.03
0.03
Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
$
1.14
$
1.26
(1)
Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the items listed in the table.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast
The earnings conference call will be held today at 12:00 PM (EDT) and hosted by CEO Gary Burnison, CFO Robert Rozek, SVP Business Development & Analytics Gregg Kvochak and VP Investor Relations Tiffany Louder. The conference call will be webcast and available online at ir.kornferry.com. We will also post to the investor relations section of our website earnings slides, which will accompany our webcast, and other important information, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to our outlook, projections, goals, strategies, future plans and expectations, including statements relating to expected demand for and relevance of our products and services, expected results of our business diversification strategy, and other statements of future events or conditions are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "goals", "estimates", "guidance", "may", "should", "could", "will" or "likely", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations; actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. The potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to global and local political and or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, such as inflation, interest rates, global slowdowns, or recessions, competition, geopolitical tensions, shifts in global trade patterns, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, impact of inflationary pressures on our profitability, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retaining key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, portability of client relationships, consolidation of or within the industries we serve, changes and developments in government laws and regulations, evolving investor and customer expectations with regard to environmental, social and governance matters, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, including as a result of recent workforce, real estate, and other restructuring initiatives, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities or events, changes to data security, data privacy, and data protection laws, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, limited protection of our intellectual property ("IP"), our ability to enhance, develop and respond to new technology, including artificial intelligence, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, employment liability risk, an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets, treaties, or regulations on our business and our Company, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our ability to develop new products and services, changes in our accounting estimates and assumptions, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, seasonality, the expansion of social media platforms, the ability to effect acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses, resulting organizational changes, our indebtedness, and those relating to the ultimate magnitude and duration of any pandemic or outbreaks. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences from our expectations, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In particular, it includes:
- Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;
- Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period; and
- Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable, and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA margin.
This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry. These charges, which are described in the footnotes in the attached reconciliations, represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Professional Search & Interim business, 2) impairment of fixed assets associated with the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices, 3) impairment of right-of-use assets due to the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices and 4) restructuring charges, net to realign our workforce with the Company's business needs and objectives. The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance. Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. Management further believes that Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company. In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Fee revenue
$
674,946
$
699,189
Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses
7,815
7,073
Total revenue
682,761
706,262
Compensation and benefits
451,775
479,881
General and administrative expenses
59,999
65,917
Reimbursed expenses
7,815
7,073
Cost of services
67,544
77,190
Depreciation and amortization
19,578
19,012
Restructuring charges, net
-
421
Total operating expenses
606,711
649,494
Operating income
76,050
56,768
Other income, net
14,505
13,577
Interest expense, net
(3,945
)
(4,740
)
Income before provision for income taxes
86,610
65,605
Income tax provision
22,354
18,420
Net income
64,256
47,185
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,652
)
(580
)
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
62,604
$
46,605
Earnings per common share attributable to Korn Ferry:
Basic
$
1.19
$
0.89
Diluted
$
1.17
$
0.89
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
51,950
50,934
Diluted
52,745
51,082
Cash dividends declared per share:
$
0.37
$
0.18
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
2024
2023
% Change
Fee revenue:
Consulting
$
167,870
$
168,088
(0.1
%)
Digital
88,180
87,986
0.2
%
Executive Search:
North America
134,752
127,498
5.7
%
EMEA
45,981
46,776
(1.7
%)
Asia Pacific
20,579
24,539
(16.1
%)
Latin America
7,323
6,421
14.0
%
Total Executive Search (a)
208,635
205,234
1.7
%
Professional Search & Interim
121,741
142,179
(14.4
%)
RPO
88,520
95,702
(7.5
%)
Total fee revenue
674,946
699,189
(3.5
%)
Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses
7,815
7,073
10.5
%
Total revenue
$
682,761
$
706,262
(3.3
%)
(a)
Total Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base.
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
July 31,
2024
April 30,
2024 (1)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
633,376
$
941,005
Marketable securities
40,626
42,742
Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $46,714 and $44,192 at July 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively
573,019
541,014
Income taxes and other receivables
49,606
40,696
Unearned compensation
62,375
59,247
Prepaid expenses and other assets
56,479
49,456
Total current assets
1,415,481
1,674,160
Marketable securities, non-current
231,195
211,681
Property and equipment, net
159,522
161,849
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
155,881
160,464
Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans
234,725
218,977
Deferred income taxes
124,180
133,564
Goodwill
908,485
908,376
Intangible assets, net
82,606
88,833
Unearned compensation, non-current
113,171
99,913
Investments and other assets
22,323
21,052
Total assets
$
3,447,569
$
3,678,869
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
49,611
$
50,112
Income taxes payable
23,775
24,076
Compensation and benefits payable
270,897
525,466
Operating lease liability, current
35,931
36,073
Other accrued liabilities
277,804
298,792
Total current liabilities
658,018
934,519
Deferred compensation and other retirement plans
469,583
440,396
Operating lease liability, non-current
137,218
143,507
Long-term debt
397,140
396,946
Deferred tax liabilities
4,173
4,540
Other liabilities
22,195
21,636
Total liabilities
1,688,327
1,941,544
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 78,210 and 77,460 shares issued and 52,154 and 51,983 shares outstanding at July 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively
390,053
414,885
Retained earnings
1,468,648
1,425,844
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(104,860
)
(107,671
)
Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity
1,753,841
1,733,058
Noncontrolling interest
5,401
4,267
Total stockholders' equity
1,759,242
1,737,325
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,447,569
$
3,678,869
(1)
Information is derived from audited financial statements included in Form 10-K.
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
62,604
$
46,605
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
1,652
580
Net income
64,256
47,185
Income tax provision
22,354
18,420
Income before provision for income taxes
86,610
65,605
Other income, net
(14,505
)
(13,577
)
Interest expense, net
3,945
4,740
Operating income
76,050
56,768
Depreciation and amortization
19,578
19,012
Other income, net
14,505
13,577
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
1,076
4,128
Impairment of fixed assets (2)
-
123
Impairment of right-of-use assets (3)
-
1,629
Restructuring charges, net (4)
-
421
Adjusted EBITDA
$
111,209
$
95,658
Operating margin
11.3
%
8.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
2.9
%
2.7
%
Other income, net
2.1
%
2.0
%
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
0.2
%
0.6
%
Impairment of fixed assets (2)
-
%
-
%
Impairment of right-of-use assets (3)
-
%
0.2
%
Restructuring charges, net (4)
-
%
0.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.5
%
13.7
%
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
62,604
$
46,605
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
1,076
4,128
Impairment of fixed assets (2)
-
123
Impairment of right-of-use assets (3)
-
1,629
Restructuring charges, net (4)
-
421
Tax effect on the adjusted items (5)
(560
)
(1,419
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
63,120
$
51,487
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.19
$
0.89
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
0.02
0.08
Impairment of fixed assets (2)
-
-
Impairment of right-of-use assets (3)
-
0.03
Restructuring charges, net (4)
-
0.01
Tax effect on the adjusted items (5)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
1.20
$
0.99
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
0.89
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
0.02
0.08
Impairment of fixed assets (2)
-
-
Impairment of right-of-use assets (3)
-
0.03
Restructuring charges, net (4)
-
0.01
Tax effect on the adjusted items (5)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.18
$
0.99
Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
(1)
Costs associated with previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses.
(2)
Costs associated with impairment of fixed assets (i.e. leasehold improvements) due to terminating and deciding to sublease some of our offices.
(3)
Costs associated with impairment of right-of-use assets due to terminating and deciding to sublease some of our offices.
(4)
Restructuring charges we incurred to realign our workforce with business needs and objectives due to shifts in global trade lanes and persistent inflationary pressures.
(5)
Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and right-of-use assets, and restructuring charges, net.
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
2024
2023
Fee
revenue
Total
revenue
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted
EBITDA
margin
Fee
revenue
Total
revenue
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted
EBITDA
margin
(dollars in thousands)
Consulting
$
167,870
$
170,767
$
29,294
17.5
%
$
168,088
$
170,793
$
25,180
15.0
%
Digital
88,180
88,211
26,623
30.2
%
87,986
88,012
24,325
27.6
%
Executive Search:
North America
134,752
136,087
35,098
26.0
%
127,498
129,413
28,756
22.6
%
EMEA
45,981
46,276
7,265
15.8
%
46,776
47,135
5,638
12.1
%
Asia Pacific
20,579
20,704
4,218
20.5
%
24,539
24,610
6,315
25.7
%
Latin America
7,323
7,326
2,798
38.2
%
6,421
6,422
1,741
27.1
%
Total Executive Search
208,635
210,393
49,379
23.7
%
205,234
207,580
42,450
20.7
%
Professional Search & Interim
121,741
122,730
25,706
21.1
%
142,179
143,069
24,329
17.1
%
RPO
88,520
90,660
12,494
14.1
%
95,702
96,808
10,471
10.9
%
Corporate
-
-
(32,287
)
-
-
(31,097
)
Consolidated
$
674,946
$
682,761
$
111,209
16.5
%
$
699,189
$
706,262
$
95,658
13.7
%
